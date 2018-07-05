Sussex League cricket teams announce start time changes ahead of England's World Cup quarter-final

World Cup fever is sweeping the nation with England set to face off against Sweden for a place in the World Cup semi-finals on Saturday and the Sussex Cricket League has been thrown in to chaos.

Gareth Southgate's men meet the Swedes in Samara at 3pm - which would have meant many cricketers would miss the quarter-final tie.

A statement was issued by the league earlier this week allowing start times to be moved forward and captains of teams across the county have been busy arranging timings around the World Cup clash.

Worthing's Division 3 West trip to Pagham will now get under way at 8.30am and another match in that division - Goring versus Steyning - is set for a 9am start. The only other current start time change in that division is Slinfold v Stirlands (now 11.30am).

In Division 4 West, Henfield's match with Pagham's 2nd XI is a 9.30am start, while leaders Littlehampton's match at Crawley is a 11.30am start.

Eastergate entertain Horsham Trinity in Division 5 West at the earlier time of 9.30am in the only current amended start time in that division.

Findon's 2nd XI welcome rivals Goring 2nd and the the teams were quick to come to an agreement of starting at 11am for their Division 6 West tussle.

A number of other teams for the latest round of fixtures are still in discussions with opposition, umpires and club officials in a bid to try and work timings around what will be England's biggest match in more than a decade.

Keep an eye on www.sussexcricketleague.play-cricket.com for all the latest start time changes in the Sussex League.

Ian Hart: This England team can with the World Cup