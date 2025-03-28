Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Worth School 1st XV rugby player Tate Williams is set to make his England U18s debut after being picked to represent his country in this year’s U18 Six Nations Festival in France.

Tate, who also plays for Harlequins, has been named in the England squad for the Six Nations Festival in Vichy, which includes matches against Scotland (10 April), Spain (14 April) and hosts France (18 April).

He was selected in the squad for a friendly fixture against Ireland at the Mardyke Sports Grounds, University of Cork, a warm-up for the Six Nations.

Tate has made a huge contribution to rugby at Worth and, as one of the 1st XV captains this academic year, he helped the side to 13 straight wins and then a draw before suffering their only defeat of the season in the quarter-final of the National Vase.

Tate Williams in action for Worth School

Ahead of the U18 Six Nations Festival, head coach Jonathan Pendlebury said: “With many of the players travelling away and earning caps for the first time, the U18 Festival is an exciting opportunity for our players to grow and take ownership of their development.”

Tate is the second Worth player to be named in England’s U18 Six Nations Festival squad in as many years – after team-mate Felix Bateman-Champain was included in last year’s competition.