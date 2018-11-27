Sussex's Vitality Blast 2019 fixtures released

Sussex’s schedule for next season is complete following the announcement of the 2019 Vitality Blast fixtures.

The Sharks’ opening match will take place on Friday 19th July, the first of 14 games in a South Group that will conclude six weeks later on Friday 30th August.

After reaching this year’s final, Sussex Sharks start their campaign to go one better in 2019 with back-to-back ‘El Clasicoast’ fixtures against Hampshire.

The second of those derby games on Wednesday 24th July kicks off the T20 season at Hove, the first of seven group games at The 1stCentral County Ground.

Two nights later and it’s the first of four legendary Friday nights at the home of the Sharks. Local rivals Surrey are the visitors for a fixture that nearly always produces fireworks. The corresponding fixture last season was a sell-out and demand will be high once again with so many star names on the team sheets.

A trip to Taunton for a replay of the 2018 semi-final against Somerset follows before another floodlit Friday derby against Kent Spitfires.

The Sharks head straight back to the west country for an encounter with Gloucestershire the following Sunday, before returning to Hove for two consecutive home games.

First up on Tuesday 6th August, Glamorgan are in town. Who can forget last year’s home encounter with the Welshmen, when Tymal Mills’ hat-trick sealed a crushing victory for the Sharks?

Then it’s the turn of Middlesex to dip their toes in the Shark infested waters. The Londoners visit The 1st Central County Ground on Friday 9th August.

Two away trips in two days follow the week after, with Sussex visiting the Oval on Thursday and Canterbury on Friday.

The T20 action then pauses for a round of Championship matches before Essex Eagles make their first visit to Hove since the 2017 season on Thursday 22nd August.

There are visits to Middlesex and Glamorgan over the August Bank Holiday weekend, before a fourth Friday night under the Hove lights concludes the group stage. Gloucestershire will be the Sharks’ opponents for that one.

The quarter finals take place the following week, before Edgbaston once again hosts the semi-finals and final at Finals Day on Saturday 21st September.

Secure your dedicated seat for all seven of Sussex Sharks’ South Group matches at The 1st Central County Ground next summer! Save money and see every ball live with a Blast Pass, the T20 season ticket. On sale during the week commencing Monday 3rdDecember.

Hospitality packages for all seven of next summer’s Vitality Blast matches at The 1st Central County Ground will go on sale on Monday 3rd December. To express your interest, please email corporatesales@sussexcricket.co.uk.

Sussex Sharks – 2019 Vitality Blast Fixtures

Fri 19 July - Hampshire v Sussex Sharks, Ageas Bowl

Wed 24 July - Sussex Sharks v Hampshire, The 1st Central County Ground

Fri 26 July – Sussex Sharks v Surrey, The 1st Central County Ground

Sun 28 Jul – Somerset v Sussex Sharks, The Cooper Associates County Ground

Fri 2 Aug – Sussex Sharks v Kent Spitfires, The 1st Central County Ground

Sun 4 Aug – Gloucestershire v Sussex Sharks, The Brightside Ground

Tue 6 Aug – Sussex Sharks v Glamorgan, The 1st Central County Ground

Fri 9 Aug – Sussex Sharks v Middlesex, The 1st Central County Ground

Thu 15 Aug – Surrey v Sussex Sharks, Kia Oval

Fri 16 Aug – Kent Spitfires v Sussex Sharks, The Spitfire Ground

Thu 22 Aug – Sussex Sharks v Essex Eagles, The 1st Central County Ground

Sat 24 Aug – Middlesex v Sussex Sharks, Uxbridge

Mon 26 Aug – Glamorgan v Sussex Sharks, Sophia Gardens

Fri 30 Aug – Sussex Sharks v Gloucestershire, The 1st Central County Ground

Wed 4 Sep – 1st Quarter Final

Thu 5 Sep – 2nd Quarter Final

Fri 6 Sep – 3rd Quarter Final

Sat 7 Sep – 4th Quarter Final

Sat 21 Sep – Finals Day, Edgbaston