Sussex show incredible discipline to gain 1st 2025 CC Div 1 away win

Hants Given Zero 1st Inns Extra's as Crocombe, Simpson and FHP Shine at Southampton.

Sussex completed a handsome 9 wicket win over Hampshire today to record their 1st 2025 Rothesay Division 1 away win. It’s a win that will please Head Coach Paul Farbrace as he was looking for his team to find that something extra on the road. At the halfway stage of this exciting campaign the club are riding high in the table and are still very much in the title race.

Before getting into the game, I would just like to mention the delightful term Sussex Member Reciprocals. All Sussex CCC Members have wonderful opportunities to gain free admission to all sorts of sports arenas both here in the County and further afield.For instance, on 21st June the card will allow free access to Hickstead Showjumping and 6th July Polo at Cowdrey Park. Last Thursday evening the Mrs and I enjoyed an evening of excellent horse racing at Brighton Races. Jan was very successful on the night picking up three winners including an 18 to one!. Huge thanks to Sussex CCC for these reciprocal arrangements. Most appreciated.

Mrs Bowman then joined me at the Utilita Bowl on Friday 23rd May to ‘enjoy’ her first ever Sussex away match. We sat in the Pavilion Stand where the sun was shining under mild dry conditions.The host’s won the toss and decided to have a bat on a rather green tinged wicket. A decision they may have instantly regretted as their opener fell after just 4 balls. Home Skipper and ex Sussex legend Ben Brown (50 not out) did all he could to stem the carnage. However, in a thrilling and devastating spell of pace bowling Henry Crocombe, making his seasonal debut, took out four wickets for just 27 runs. It included a world class catch for slipper James Coles. The hosts skittled for 154. As the dust settled around Utilita it emerged that the Sussex Extra’s column was standing at ZERO!

In reply Tom Haines got a snorter early doors as Sussex stuttered to 83 for 5 after just 27 overs. However, Sussex players are stepping up to the plate and asking what can I do to help? In this case it was the Skipper John Simpson and Fyn Hudson-Prentice who stood firm until stumps. The duo carried on a hugely disciplined display as they fought off a very strong seam and spin attack from the skilled hand of Liam Dawson. Runs weren’t forthcoming but that didn’t matter a jot as Sussex were on the front foot after day one.

That platform wasn’t wasted on the Saturday as Simpson went on to a match, and some may say season defining not out ton. Fyn completed a brilliant inns of 74 as Sussex went 140 in front. Later that day Hampshire faltered yet again losing 6 wickets for just 106 runs.Sussex now marauding to victory.

Sunday became the victory lap as Coles claimed a five-wicket haul and Tom Haines knocked off the 23 runs needed. Sussex with 21 points Hants netting just the three.

Huge mention to all Sussex fans who made it to Southampton for just an hour of cricket. There were a good number of you in house. That included Dan and Stewart from Hastings who were enjoying a celebratory coffee on the concourse. It was nice to meet you both. After the game I caught up with a very happy Sussex Chairman Jon Filby.He said ‘that was a very pleasing win against a fine Hampshire side who have been very competitive in Division One. We are absolutely in title discussions, and we head to Durham (on 22nd June) fully prepared to go again’ As to more pressing matters he revealed ‘We head into T20 Blast this week with us travelling to Lords on Thursday night. We are looking to be very competitive in that and it’s a very exciting time around club!’

For me its all about doing the boring simple things well and constantly and the big stuff will take care of itself. Zero extra’s shows all sorts of team discipline, will and concentration. That was the backbone of this victory as Man of the Match John Simpson did the rest with a well-crafted match winning ton. Huge congratulation to all Sussex connections. A brilliant win on the road.

This column will go into hibernation for a month but will be back with news from Riverside after we take on Durham on 22nd June 2025. I am heading up on overnight National Express!

Colin Bowman25/05/2025.