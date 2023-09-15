Sussex Sports Awards undergoes new name and look

The prestigious Sussex Sports Awards has undergone a transformation this year, with a new name and logo to reflect Active Sussex’s aim of Getting Sussex Moving.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This year the newly named Sussex Sports and Physical Activity Awards will continue to emphasise the great work going on across East and West Sussex in encouraging everyone to be physically active.

Active Sussex, which is funded by Sport England, works to address inequality and empower everyone to move more in a way that works for them. The goal is that everyone across Sussex can access the health and wellbeing benefits of being active.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sadie Mason MBE, Chief Executive of Active Sussex, said: “We felt it was important to change the name of the awards to reflect the fact that it does not matter whether you play a sport or take part in physical activity - any movement is better than nothing.

The new logo

“These awards are a great opportunity to shine the light on the many unsung heroes in Sussex who are helping people become and stay active, whether that is through school, working alongside the health service, within the leisure industry, in the community, and so on.

“These awards are always a highlight in our Active Sussex calendar and we hope as many of you can take part as possible.”

This year there will be nine categories people can enter, including two exciting new ones - the Rising Star award, for a volunteer or professional with a bright future ahead of them, and the Environmental Sustainability award, for a group which recognises the role the sector can play in protecting our planet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are categories to celebrate inspiring individuals, such as the Volunteer of the Year Award, Sports Personality of the Year, and the Outstanding Contribution to Sport and Physical Activity Award.

Plus categories to showcase local organisations and projects, such as the Community Engagement Award, Health Improvement Award, Active School of the Year, and the Rix and Kay Solicitors L L P Inclusion & Diversity Award.

Katie Chapman, PE lead for Little Common School in Bexhill, which won the Active School of the Year award last year, said: “We decided to apply for Active School of the Year because it is a real opportunity to showcase how successful we have been in terms of PE, sport and what we offer all of our pupils and families here.

“It has had a tremendous impact in terms of sharing good practice with schools across the county and even the country and helping other schools in being effective within their PE and sport practice they offer their pupils and their families.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matthew Cotten, PE lead at Thomas a Becket Junior School in Worthing, which was a finalist last year, said: “I think a big part of applying in the Active school of the Year awards is celebration.

“I think it is a celebration of community. We get to celebrate all the things we have achieved, and that is for the children and the staff that work here because it is very much a whole school approach.”

Nominations for these awards open on Tuesday, September 19 and close at noon on Friday, October 27. Finalists will be announced on Friday, November 3, with the evening awards ceremony taking place at Sussex County Cricket Ground in Hove on Thursday, November 30.