Sussex star reaches 1,000 International T20 runs

Sussex's Danni Wyatt has become only the fourth English woman to reach 1,000 International T20 runs.

Wyatt reached the milestone in England's latest win in the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean.

The 27-year-old hit 27 from 27 balls as England chased down the target of 86 with ease to beat South Africa by seven wickets.

England next play on Sunday where they face the West Indies.

SEE ALSO Robinson wants England players to dominate in the Kia Super League | Southern Vipers skipper Danni Wyatt says her side will be going all out to finish strongly | Sussex cricketer Ella McCaughan selected for England Women’s Academy