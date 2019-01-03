Sussex stars in winning form in Australia's Big Bash

Sussex’s Jofra Archer and the Hobart Hurricanes have continued their 100 per cent start to the Big Bash League in Australia, while the county's coach Jason Gillespie and overseas star Rashid Khan’s Adelaide Strikers have carried on their good start.

The Hurricanes beat the Sydney Thunder at home by seven wickets. The visitors posted a competitive total of 193-6, but Matthew Wade’s 85 and D’Arcy Short’s 58 helped steer the Tanzanian side over the line, with five balls to spare.

It was a difficult day for Archer, who had impressed in previous matches, as he conceded 47 runs for one wicket in his four over spell.

Last year’s finalists also defeated the Perth Scorchers at home, winning by six wickets with two-and-a-half overs to spare. Riley Meredith starred for the hosts with his 3-15, reducing the Western Australian side to a measly 107-8. Alex Doolan top scored for the Hurricanes with an unbeaten 41, to help continue their good start, as they lead the top of the table.

The Adelaide Strikers - coached by Gillespie - bounced back from their Boxing Day defeat with a 20-run victory against Joe Root and Jos Buttler’s Sydney Thunder. Colin Ingram’s 75 and Alex Carey’s 59 was a huge impact in setting a target of 175-4. But Peter Siddle’s 3-20 and Khan’s 2-34 stopped the Thunder from getting anywhere near the target.

2018 in focus - Sussex have a finals day Blast

Archer and Khan off to a flyer in Big Bash

The Hurricanes face another home against the Sydney Sixers, and will travel to the Melbourne Renegades. Meanwhile, the Strikers will also visit the Renegades on Thursday, and will host the Sixers on Sunday.

Meanwhile Sussex fast bowler Tymal Mills says he is ‘beyond gutted’ as he misses the BBL. The 26-year-old was due to be teammates with Archer at the Hurricanes but is missing out with a hamstring injury he suffered during training.

Mills posted on Twitter: “Arrived out here in probably the best shape of my career so to go down before the tournament had begun is so disappointing.

"Backing the boys all the way and will be supporting from back home."