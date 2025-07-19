U21s ready to play

Over the past five weeks, more than 110 youngsters have been participating in a basketball summer league at Worthing High School, with ages ranging from six to 20.

Run by current GB 3x3 basketball player Hafeez Abdul and Gary Nicholson, they have been keeping the local basketball players playing throughout the long off season.

Multiple giveaways, including trainers, cash prizes, and basketball kit, have added to the fun.

This was the second year of the event.

Hafeez and Gary also run local basketball camps, 3x3 tournaments and skill sessions.

For more information see www.sussexsummerjam.com