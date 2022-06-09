Sussex tennis ace aiming high after Surbiton success

Julian Cash, right, and Henry Patten after their Surbiton Trophy win

They beat Aleksandr Nedovyesov and Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi to claim the LTA Surbiton Trophy title. Only a last-minute wild card gave them the opportunity to play.

Cash, whose family home is in Burgess Hill but is now based in Brighton, benefits from the LTA Top 25 programme which allows access to the NTC courts and facilities for the highest ranked British male and female players on ATP or WTA rankings.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Julian Cash and Henry Patten at Surbiton

The former pupil of Handcross Park School, Haywards Heath, can also benefit from the LTA’s domestic competition calendar of pro and prize money tournaments and a Tournament Bonus Scheme.

He and Patten capped off a dream week with a 4-6, 6-3 [11-9] win over the third seeds to seal the title. Having not even known until a few days before the tournament that he would be playing, the 25-year-old now hopes the surprise success provides a platform for the grass season.

“Henry’s been away and not practiced for two weeks. We didn’t know we were going to be playing, so I’m delighted. Match by match we’ve just got a little bit better,” Cash said.

Julian Cash and Henry Patten

“The final was very different, the wind’s come in and it was really tough to play good tennis, but we found a way in the second set to steal a break and finish strong.

“I’ve actually not played much doubles on grass. It’s a lot of fun, it’s very different but hopefully it gives us a good springboard. It’s obviously the first event and hopefully we can play a few more of them.” Patten added: “It was really tricky conditions out there, the wind was blowing. We had a lot of support which definitely helped.

“I don’t know about Julian but I was really nervous at the end, but luckily managed to pull through. I’m just really, really happy.

“I’m pleased with our energy on court. That’s the main thing we bring over other pairs. We get along great and we have fun out there, so it’s just about trying to keep that going.”