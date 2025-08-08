Sussex tennis star Julian Cash lifts ANOTHER trophy with Lloyd Glasspool as unbelievable runs continues with historic title win in Toronto

Wimbledon heroes Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool have made another piece of history.

In a thrilling Toronto doubles final, which went to a deciding ten point tie-break, the pair saved four championship points against fellow Brits Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury.

Brighton’s Cash, 28 and Birmingham’s Glasspool, 31, eventually prevailed 6-3, 6-7 (5-7), 13-11 to become the first all-British pair to win an ATP Masters 1000 trophy. This extended their winning streak to 19 matches, after picking up their fourth consecutive title.

It also means the duo have become the first doubles team to qualify for November’s Nitto ATP Finals in Turin.

Their success at the National Bank Open in Canada comes four weeks after they became first British pair in 89 years to win the gentlemen’s doubles title at Wimbledon.

Before that, Cash, who grew up in Mid Sussex, where his family still live, and Glasspool lifted the trophy at the Eastbourne Open and the Queen’s Club (HSBC Championships) in London.

Speaking after the victory in Toronto, Cash – who was born in Brighton and lived in Fulking until he was 18 when he moved to Burgess Hill – said: “It's been a long period for us. We played a hell of a lot of matches.

“We were both probably a little bit tired today, but I thought we did great.

After saving four championship points in the Toronto doubles final, Lloyd Glasspool (left) and Julian Cash (right) earned their fourth consecutive title and a maiden Masters 1000 trophy. Photo: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

"We brought the energy when we needed to and this our maiden 1000 title, so it's an unbelievable feeling."

Glasspool had the chance to serve for the match in the second set – after a moment of brilliance from Cash in the previous game led to a break of serve at 4-4.

However, the pair couldn’t quite get over the line and were pushed to the brink of defeat in the match tie-break – having to save three consecutive championship points at 6-9 before saving a further one at 9-10.

Glasspool said: “We played a great match and we had the chance to close it out straight away. I didn't make any first serves that game.

"I was very disappointed with that, but I guess it's how you finish the match, not how you play during the middle. But we bounced back well and again, we just got across the line.

"It's okay. We did it, and hopefully next time we're better.”

The National Bank Open was the duo’s 23rd tournament together since forming a partnership in September 2024. They have reached ten finals in that time, winning seven of them.

Asked how far they can go – with the US Open on the horizon – Cash joked: “I think my accountant hopes a lot further.

"It's been a crazy period.

"I think credit [has to go] to all our team around us. It's obviously been a weird few weeks for us, winning so many matches. Then we took some time off mid-season, which isn't normal for us.

"So to come out here and back up our first slam is a credit to everyone around us for putting in a good shift.”

Sussex star Cash first started playing when he was seven years-old at Wickwoods Country Club, Hassocks, which was just five minutes down the road from where he lived.

He always enjoyed spending his weekends down at the club playing with his friends and quickly picked up a love for the sport and how challenging it was.

As a junior, Cash won the Junior National Championships in 2012 and rose as high as 68 on the ITF Junior Tour – qualifying for Junior Wimbledon in 2013 and 2014.

Speaking after his success at Wimbledon, Julian’s mum Alison revealed how he quickly became obsessed by the sport as a child – to the point where he used to take his tennis racket to bed, and was talking by the age of ten about wanting to play on Centre Court.