Sussex tennis star Kartal targeting a memorable hometown triumph the Lexus Eastbourne Open

Sonay Kartal of Great Britain plays a forehand against Jaqueline Cristian of Romania during the Women's Singles First Round match on Day Two of the 2025 Mutua Madrid Open at La Caja Magica on April 23, 2025 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Sonay Kartal will target a memorable hometown triumph as one of several stars competing at the Lexus Eastbourne Open next month, writes Will Jennings, Sportsbeat.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sussex star, 23, will take to Devonshire Park alongside the likes of Daria Kasatkina and Taylor Fritz as world-class tennis returns to the south coast this summer.

Kartal enjoyed a stellar 2024 that saw her break into the top 100 of the WTA Rankings by winning her first two matches for Great Britain earlier this month as they qualified for September’s Billie Jean King Cup finals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eastbourne has long been one of the most prestigious grass court events in tennis, with its positioning in the schedule a week before Wimbledon offering the world’s best players a chance to fine-tune their game before the third major championship of the season.

Former champions in the WTA Tour event in Eastbourne include some of the greats of the women’s game, with Martina Navratilova winning the title a record 11 times.

While Chris Evert, Britain’s Virginia Wade, Monica Seles, Jana Novotna, Lindsay Davenport, Petra Kvitova and reigning Australian Open champion Madison Keys have all lifted the trophy.

Now Kasatkina will be back at Devonshire Park after her thrilling win against Leylah Fernandez in last year’s final, with the former world No.8 pushing to make a return to the top 10 of the WTA rankings after starting 2025 with a strong run to the last-16 at the Australian Open.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two-time former Grand Slam champion Barbora Krejcikova is another big-name player competing in Eastbourne, with the 2021 French Open champion and 2024 Wimbledon winner set to make her third appearance in Eastbourne.

In the ATP 250 tournament, American star Fritz will defend his title after a year that saw him establish himself in the top five of the ATP rankings, with his run to last year’s US Open final last September a stand-out achievement for this three-time champion in Eastbourne.

“After celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Eastbourne tournament last year, we are looking forward to continuing the great traditions of the event this June,” stated Rebecca James, Tournament Director of the Lexus Eastbourne Open, where the main draws will get underway on June 23.

“We are excited to welcome our two defending champions back to Eastbourne in Daria Kasatkina and Taylor Fritz, as well as the reigning Wimbledon cham438pion Barbora Krejcikova.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The fans will also have a chance to cheer on British players, with Sonay Kartal already confirmed to be coming to Eastbourne.

“The unique charm and intimacy of Devonshire Park will never change, with spectators getting a chance to be close to the players in a friendly, relaxed atmosphere and watch plenty of world class tennis.”

Tickets are now on sale for the Lexus Eastbourne Open at the LTA’s website: www.LTA.org.uk.