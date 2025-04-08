Sussex trials success for Bridgeview Judo!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Bridgeview Judo team headed to Worthing last weekend, along with a multitude of other clubs, to compete in the annual Sussex Trials event.

Bridgeview Judo Club fielded just nine home players and two associate members in this year’s Sussex Trials. Many of the club’s competitors were either at higher level judo events or away on holiday, which impacted the Bridgeview entry and overall results.

Nonetheless, the team still finished second overall in the county, with two gold, three silver and four bronze medals to add to their already impressive tally this year.

Ruby Smith and Amelija Andruse were the gold medallists, with Andruse performing particularly well in her weight category. Elsie Riggs, Emily Charman and Louie Hanna collected silver medals, Charman being denied the top of the podium by her clubmate Andruse. Daffyd Smith, Freddy Bloeman along with associate members Emmet and Oliver Prokopy all brought home bronze medals to complete the club’s medal collection. Marlon Afzali and Greyson Howe both had really tough bouts and fought really well despite not finishing among the medallists.

Bridgeview Junior team!

All in all this was a very good day for Lewes Judo and the Bridgeview Coaching team, with dreams of what might have been had more players been available on the day. All medallists gain a place on the Sussex Squad, with opportunities for further coaching and trips, as well as potentially being selected to represent the county at the Southern Area Intercounties event in May.