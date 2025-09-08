Sven and Karen prove perfect partners for putter win

Sven Mermans and Karen Wyatt may have only recently become engaged but they have already forged a strong partnership on the golf course.

Their aggregate 66 points - 33 points each - made them comfortable winners of Mannings Heath's Keeble Lewis Putter with nearest challengers Steven Keast and Andrea Davies five points behind.

Heath's weekend stableford competitions saw Aaron Peacock strengthen his lead in the summer order of merit stakes. Peacock has already claimed the Agate Trophy three years running and a fifth and third place over the weekend further boosted his chances of making it four in a row.

In Saturday's event Steve Batley, off ten, played the back nine in one over par gross before signing for 38 points. Steve Wright was only a point behind and with four birdies on his card just pipped Lewis Hamblet on countback.

Karen and Sven with the covetred putter

Thirteen handicap Dhiren Sudra earned the honours on Sunday with a steady 37 points marred only by a solitary blob. Jonny Tabor, 36, and Aaron Peacock, 35, took the other places.

Adverse weather earlier in the week meant a much reduced entry for the ladies' medal but 22-handicap Andrea Davies could be pleased with posting seven pars for a winning nett 78, two clear of Debs Battle.

The penultimate midweek roll-up on Kingfisher saw Nevill Dudeney card three pars and a birdie in his nine holes with points on all the remaining holes. His 20 point card beat Danny King by a point with Jenny Rees taking third place on countback from Steve Mitchell and William Shurville after all three signed for 17.

Only six points separate the top six leaders in the midweek order of merit so with double points available for the final outing there is still all to play for.