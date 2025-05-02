Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Get ready for an unforgettable day of cricket at the Hillbarn Lane Ground in Worthing, where a T10 cricket tournament open to all teams across the UK will take place on Sunday, July 20.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eight teams will be competing in 10-over matches – four knockout matches before the semi-finals and final.

The winners will pick up £1501 and a trophy, second get £752 and a teophy and there will be medals and trophies for the best bowler, best batsman and player of the tournament.

The tournament is scheduled to run from 9am to 6pm.

poster

Food and drink stalls will be there throughout the day

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether you're a cricket enthusiast or just looking for a fun day out, come and support your local teams.

Team registration costs £250.

Contact Aji Thomas on 07769 005617, Pramod on 07940 796874, Justin on 07721 546019 or Rafeeq on 07867 047257

Organosers welcome anyone interested in sponsoring the event or advertising, whose support will help make the event a success.