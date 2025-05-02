T10 cricket tournament coming to Worthing
Eight teams will be competing in 10-over matches – four knockout matches before the semi-finals and final.
The winners will pick up £1501 and a trophy, second get £752 and a teophy and there will be medals and trophies for the best bowler, best batsman and player of the tournament.
The tournament is scheduled to run from 9am to 6pm.
Food and drink stalls will be there throughout the day
Whether you're a cricket enthusiast or just looking for a fun day out, come and support your local teams.
Team registration costs £250.
Contact Aji Thomas on 07769 005617, Pramod on 07940 796874, Justin on 07721 546019 or Rafeeq on 07867 047257
Organosers welcome anyone interested in sponsoring the event or advertising, whose support will help make the event a success.