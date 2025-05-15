Tarring Priory bowlers maintain 100% record

Tarring Priory bowlers faced Worthing Pavilion in their second Stracey League match and won on all four rinks to maintain their winning start to the season, to the delight of team manager John Proffitt.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Playing number two to skip Chris Ide, Proffitt with Derek Meechan and Terry Urben saw off Richard Krypa 27-12. Top rink was Adrian Jackson, Roy Bland, Roy Barclay and Nick Eager who only lost 5 ends in overcoming Graham Pratt 35-8.

Skip Ray Baker with Emilio di Pietro, John Fairs and Jim Davis were always in control and ran out 21-13 winners against the experienced Tim Baldwin. Butch Shakespeare, Steve Davis, Steve Allen and skip Stuart Logan raced into a 14-0 lead. Pavilion's Barry Ledger fought back but despite winning the last 4 ends could not quite recover the deficit and Priory prevailed with a 19 -16 victory to give an overall score of 102-49.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Priory's cup form is less formidable and they suffered another narrow defeat, this time to Bognor in the Sussex Double Fours, Abergavenny Cup. With the away rink led by Chris Ide clawing back a huge early deficit, to lose by only 3 shots it was down to Priory's home four, skipped by Stuart Shwartz to achieve the overall victory but they also lost by one shot to Bognor's Matt Bonnar.

The Big Bowls Weekend returns to Tarring Priory - May 23 to 25

For the fifth year, Big Bowls Weekend returns to Tarring Priory with sessions on Friday (23rd May, evening), Saturday (24th, all day from 10am) and Sunday (25th, morning). Just turn up with flat soled shoes and give bowls a try. Everyone welcome. Come along with family and friends. It’s free to play and there is a barbecue Saturday lunchtime.