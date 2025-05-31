Tarring Priory clinch first win
It was relief for new manager Chris Ide after two defeats and failing to make progress in any knockout competitions
Ide led from the front, skipping John Fairs, John Bailey and Keith Brinsmead to a 16-12 win over the impressive Dave Alner.
Top rink went to Adie Jackson, Toy Barclay, Ian Robertson and Stuart Logan, who were always ahead against Harry Harrison and ran out 23-13 winners.
Making his first appearance this season, Dave Levy was well supported by Derek Meechan, Jim Davis and Nick Eager and eventually took the match away from Anthony Bull 21-13.
Regular skip Stuart Shwartz and his three John Schools had Emilio di Pietro and Mark Harwood supporting them and a close match against Mark Soper finished 18-15.
In the Sussex County Triples, Shwartz with Schools and Brinsmead reached the quarter-finals at Popes Mead, Crawley with a convincing 24-10 win away to Jack Carline of Maltravers followed by a home victory over Worthing Pavilion's Richard Maton, the match decided by the narrowest margin on the final end.
Shwartz was fortunate to promote a Priory bowl to shot, when three down and Maton was a whisker away from trailing the jack for a Pavilion win.
Meanwhile Tarring Priory were pleased to welcome some prospective new members when they held an open event as part of Bowls England’s Big Bowls Weekend.