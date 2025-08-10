There were few reasons to be cheerful as Tarring Priory slumped to a 57-74 defeat at home to Pulborough in division one of the West Sussex Bowls League, but team manager Chris Ide's decision to switch their highest ranked player, John Bailey, into Alan Messer's rink was a success.

With Adrian Jackson and John Fairs he helped Messer to his second win in three with a narrow 17-13 victory over Malcolm Gray

Elsewhere Chris Ide's rink of Simon Rusbridge, Nick Eager and Keith Brinsmead was below par and dropped a 6 on the 14th end to finish their hopes of a win.

They tailed off to a 12 -26 defeat to John Brown. Skip Stuart Shwartz with Terry Urben and evergreens David Fairs and John Schools led 13 -10 after 15 ends but went down 15 -16 to Dave Cobbold. Stuart Logan, Mike Mahoney, Mark Harwood and Ray Baker dropped 5 shots on the first end and whilst always behind battled all the way to a 13 -19 defeat at the hands of Steve Adsett

Priory's Fairs, Messer and Jackson await a delivery from Bailey

Team Manager Ide said: "I cannot fault the commitment of the players on the green. With the squad depleted from last year, those selected are giving it everything in what I knew would be the most competitive division one for many years. We have to keep our belief and win points in our final three fixtures."