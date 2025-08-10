Tarring Priory continue to suffer
With Adrian Jackson and John Fairs he helped Messer to his second win in three with a narrow 17-13 victory over Malcolm Gray
Elsewhere Chris Ide's rink of Simon Rusbridge, Nick Eager and Keith Brinsmead was below par and dropped a 6 on the 14th end to finish their hopes of a win.
They tailed off to a 12 -26 defeat to John Brown. Skip Stuart Shwartz with Terry Urben and evergreens David Fairs and John Schools led 13 -10 after 15 ends but went down 15 -16 to Dave Cobbold. Stuart Logan, Mike Mahoney, Mark Harwood and Ray Baker dropped 5 shots on the first end and whilst always behind battled all the way to a 13 -19 defeat at the hands of Steve Adsett
Team Manager Ide said: "I cannot fault the commitment of the players on the green. With the squad depleted from last year, those selected are giving it everything in what I knew would be the most competitive division one for many years. We have to keep our belief and win points in our final three fixtures."