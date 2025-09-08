Playing in front of a big crowd on a testing green, not one of the 2024 Tarring Priory BC champions was able to defend their title. With 22 players taking part, the strength in depth at the club is clear.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Men's Championship Singles was a one sided affair with 2021 champion Stuart Logan defeating last year's winner Ian Robertson 21-8. It was the same scoreline in the Ladies Final, although this was a hotly contested match with defending champion Amber Logan giving way to first time winner Linda Harwood.

The Championship Pairs went to the last bowl with Chris Ide and Adie Jackson, subbing for the unavailable Jim Davis, defeating long term partners Alan Messer and Derek Meechan 11-10

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meechan suffered another defeat in the two wood singles going down 17-8 to Ian Robertson but found success in the two wood pairs with Mal Spier, defeating John Bailey and Ray Baker 15-9. Bailey had revenge in the Veteran Singles with a 21-6 victory over Meechan.

Concentration the key for Trevor Puttick

Bailey and Baker also teamed up in the Handicap Pairs and took a close game 20-16 against Adie Jackson and David Fairs but in the two wood triples with lead Linda Harwood and Phil Saunders they could not prevent Jamie Bull, Amber Logan and Keith Brinsmead from romping to a 20-10 win.

In a busy weekend, Amber Logan had previously lost a very close encounter against Nick Eager 19-21 in the Handicap Singles.

Ide achieved his second success of the weekend, coming from behind to beat John Schools 2-1 in the Sets Singles. Schools was not to leave empty handed. With Amber Logan they went past Saunders and Mike Belton 15 -9 in the Aussie Pairs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A most entertaining, high-quality game was played out in the Never Won Singles with Adie Jackson coming out on top 21-13 against Trevor Puttick. Played on Rink 1 alongside the pavilion Puttick enjoyed the experience in front of spectators and will no doubt be back next year.

Phil Saunders, Linda Harwood, Jamie Bull and - directing operations - Amber Logan

In a skills test for two new players, Mark Deacon defeated Hugh Rowlings with an emphatic performance in the last discipline.

Organiser Stuart Logan was pleased with the event which rounded off a successful year for Priory.

In a season when nothing was decided until the last match, they retained their West Sussex League Division 1 status with an 8 -2 win at Worthing Pavilion and under the astute management of John Proffitt also won the Stracey League for the first time since 2018. Their four of John Schools, John Bailey, Keith Brinsmead and Chris ide reached a Sussex Final.