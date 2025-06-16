Newly promoted Pulborough have made an impressive start to the season in Division 1 of the West Sussex Bowls League but Tarring Priory found the fast green to their liking and came away with an impressive 82-56 victory.

Leading the way for Priory was skip Dave Levey, supported by Derek Meechan John Fairs and Nick Eager. They were always in control against Ian Younger and ran out 26-9 winners.

Mark Harwood, John Bailey, Keith Brinsmead and player manager Chris Ide finished with 10 shots in the last 3 ends to defeat Steve Meadowcraft. A close game between David Fairs, Terry Urben, John Schools and Stuart Shwartz against Steve Adsett ended in a 15-11 win.

The only blemish was a 16-26 reverse for Adie Jackson, Alan Messer, Ian Robertson and Stuart Logan who clawed their way back to 11-14 only to drop an unfortunate 5 when the jack was moved sideways.

Action in the Pulborough v Tarring Priory match

Ide said: "On our day we know we can compete with anyone over four rinks, particularly when we have a settled team.”

The day before, Priory succumbed to their first Stracey League loss, surprisingly going down 70-74 to lowly Maltravers.

The points were shared 5-5, largely thanks to the rink of Mike Belton, John Fairs, Jim Davis and skip Emilio di Pietro who beat Alan Howe 24-14.

Mike Mahoney, Trevor Puttick, Steve Allen and Ray Baker backed this up, holding on to a 21-20 win over Polo Paulovic. Meechan, Mike Meadows, Butch Shakespeare and Roy Bland managed a 16-16 draw with Jeff Cartel but Jackson, Ray Lister, Urben and David Fairs conceded 11 shots in the last 4 ends to George Gatford.

A 9-24 defeat ensured Priory would leave Church House Grounds licking their wounds but at least the league points were shared 5-5 and Priory held on to their top of the league position. Team manager John Proffitt, who has been absent, has plenty to think about.

In the County competitions, the rink of John Schools, John Bailey, Keith Brinsmead and Chris Ide became the first team to defeat Middleton's Sandy McIlvride at home this season with a victory in the Senior Fours.

At 7-12 down the players left the green when rain, thunder and lightning stopped play. The break seemed to galvanise Priory who only dropped one more shot and went on to the Quarter Finals with a 16-13 win.