Tarring Priory leapfrog Worthing Pavilion Bears

Having suffered a heavy defeat the previous weekend at Worthing Pavilion, Tarring Priory were keen to make amends at home to Pavilion Bears.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both clubs had players missing, but it was Priory who settled on an awkward green and a 71-57 win gave them a valuable eight league points.

Skip Alan Messer led the way, backed up by Adrian Jackson, Ray Baker and Roy Barclay with a 24-10 victory over Ian Godden. Chris Salt, Mark Harwood, John Schools and skip Stuart Shwartz dominated from the start to win 18-10 against Tommy Walker

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A four-shot turnover with his last bowl on the 16th end ensured Chris Ide's team of Trevor Puttick, John Bailey and Keith Brinsmead won 17-11 against Paul Ward, but the strong looking rink of Derek Meechan, John Fairs, Nick Eager and skip Dave Levey suffered a 12-26 hammering.

John Bailey prepares to bowl

In what is the most competitive West Sussex League Division 1 for many years Ide is having to call upon his large pool of players to remain competitive each week.

There was further good news for Priory when Ide, Schools, Bailey and Brinsmead travelled to Burgess Hill for a Sussex County Senior Fours quarter final. They found the green to their liking and achieved a 21-11 success against the experienced Mike Christian, an early 7 settling them into the match.

A third consecutive home win was accomplished by Priory's Brodie League team against Maltravers. There were victories for skips Eager, John Fairs and Steve Allen but Tommy Tsoi prevented a clean sweep by easing out Ray Baker's rink 18-15.