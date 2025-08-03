A period of silence was held by Tarring Priory bowlers before their West Sussex Bowls League Division 1 match at home to East Preston to remember long-standing member Emilio di Pietro, who has passed away.

Well known throughout Sussex bowls, Emmie joined the club in 1997. He was a kind and helpful man and turned his hand to any task which would benefit the club.

He had a real desire to help with bringing young players through the club and was given a Life Membership to mark his tremendous contribution over many years

Emilio was part of the Tarring Priory team who won the Sussex County Fours in 2007 and was club champion in 2012. He appeared on the club's honours board 19 times and was still winning singles titles in 2022 and playing this summer.

In the winter months he was a season ticket holder at Worthing Football Club and watched their continued improvement in recent years.

Not only has Tarring Priory lost a true stalwart, a one-club man, but Sussex Bowls has had to say goodbye to one of its true greats.

On the green Priory suffered another narrow reverse going down 54 -62. Chasing a first league title since 2004, East Preston played with a lot of confidence but stand in skip and Sussex singles champion Jon Clear could not cope with Simon Rusbridge, John Bailey, Keith Brinsmead and skip Chris Ide who dominated the short jack lengths to win 23-10.

In-form Stuart Logan with Mark Harwood, Ray Baker and Ian Robertson dropped a single on the last end to draw 12 -12 with James Hazelgrove in a high quality match but the green made life difficult for the other two rinks.

Trailing 8-9 with just 5 ends to play, Adie Jackson, John Fairs, Nick Eager and skip Alan Messer found Geoff Short's team too strong in the closing stages and went down 11 -20. Skip Stuart Shwartz, with David Fairs, Roy Barclay and John Schools were behind from the start and lost 8 -20 to Russell Granat.

Team Manager Chris Ide has a great deal to ponder before the next game at home to Pulborough: "We need more consistency to stay towards the top of the table. With the relegation battle so close this year we have to pick up wins in our remaining 5 games. I may have to shuffle our pack to achieve this."