Tarring Priory say goodbye to a club legend

Tarring Priory held a minute's silence before their Brodie League match at home to Steyning to remember former Club Captain and President Walter Burrows who passed away peacefully on 23rd June.

Wally, as he like to be called, was known throughout Sussex bowls as a player of great skill and tenacity. A highlight of his very successful one club career was winning the Stocker Cup; the Worthing Bowling Association singles title.

Wally won many championships at Priory but he also carried out a huge volume of tasks at his beloved club, often supported by his wife Moyna who sadly passed away before Wally, leaving a massive void.

Having been President from 2010 to 2014 and twice Club Captain, Wally always led from the front, carrying out all sorts of improvements in the clubhouse, including building a bar.

Wally Burrows proudly wearing Priory kit

When his playing career ended, Wally kept a keen interest in the club and presented a Ladies Singles trophy in memory of Moyna. Wally was truly a Priory legend. The club will post funeral arrangements on their website when known.

On the green, Priory's team did their best to live up to Wally's high standards. Trevor Puttick, Mike Belton, Roy Bland and skip Alan Messer were always in control against Joan Ford and ran out 22 - 11 winners but the Triples teams fared less well. Derek Meechan, Steve Allen and Ray Baker opened up an early 7 - 2 lead against Peter Baker but faded to a 14 - 22 defeat but it was late replacement Ray Elliott, Team Manager John Proffitt and skip Nick Eager who were stunned by Steyning's come back. At 10 - 0 it looked like a comfortable victory for Priory but James Hall's team stormed back to a 20 - 15 win. Keith Brinsmead and Chris Ide also led 10 - 0 early on and whilst Jane and Jeremy Maker battled to the end for Steyning, they could not prevent Priory's pair prevailing 25 - 8. This helped Priory to a 76 - 62 overall success and a valuable 6 league points to 4.