Team of eight lift their club to fourth in Sussex Grand Prix

Eight entrants from Hastings Runners contested the Henfield Half Marathon last weekend, the eighth event in the ongoing Sussex Grand Prix series.

The club posse was a mixed group in terms of age and pacing – but all were united by the desire to run well in the club’s green and black colours. Fastest on the day was, perhaps unsurprisingly, the youngest – the in-form Louis Dargan, who finished sixth overall in a time of one hour 25 minutes and 23 seconds. Behind him in 67th place was the evergreen silvertop Andy Lee (1:47:47), Simon Weatherley (1:53:49) and Charles Bowley (2:14:42).

Jo French was the club’s best placed woman in a time of 2:12:37, ahead of marathon specialist Sarah Marzaioli (2:42:35), then Catherine Southgate and Erica Wilson, running together and crossing the line in an identical time of 3:33:26

After eight of the 12 weekend events in the series, Hastings Runners now stand fourth of 24 In the team rankings. Catherine Southgate remains the club’s best placed woman in 21st, with Andy Lee the leading male in 43rd.

For many in the club, half marathons feel a little bit short. Among those are Darren Kilby and Pete Heasman who completed the North Downs Way Centurion event (100 miles from start to finish with 3,524m of climbs!) side-by-side in a time of 29 hours 42 minutes and 25 seconds.

More “sensible” distances were covered by HRs at Faversham in Kent where Heidi Rossetter (in a time of one hour two minutes and 36 seconds) and Victoria Prestney-Vaughan (1:09:19) completed the Mount Ephraim 10k. Meanwhile, in the appropriately-named 5k Brutal in Bordon – a race mud, woodland trails, mud, sand, hills and loads of bog! – fearless Ellen Gates finished as first female and fourth overall out of 166 entrants – and still had the strength to climb onto the rostrum.

Finally, the club’s serial fundraiser, Joe Cruttenden, has announced August 23 as the new date for his Al-Mawasi fundraising run. Joe will run a 30-mile coastal route from Eastbourne to Rye in aid of the people of southern Gaza. I

f you wish to sponsor Joe, here is where to do it... https://gofund.me/bb1b3c40

Hastings Runners welcomes new members of all abilities aged 12 and over for fun, training and competitive running. Visit https://hastingsrunners.co.uk