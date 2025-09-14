Teamwork and trophies for Horsham Seniors and Ladies

There are a number of competitions in golf played in pairs or teams and these can offer a more sociable and fun experience alongside the more solitary requirements of an individual qualifier.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was not only a week for golfing pairs at Horsham, there was an added edge of winning trophies too.

The Horsham Ladies section introduced a new trophy competition with The Greensomes Cup. This is a format in teams of two where both players tee off, choose the best ball position and then play alternate shots to finally hole the putt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Congratulations go to Jane White and Shelley Mulville who won the trophy on 36 points, making the most of the change in course conditions after some heavy rain. It needed a countback decision to separate Jeanette Bean and Rita Rice in second, and Hilary McGuinness-Smith and Chris Pellett in third place, all scoring 35 points.

Jane White and Shelley Mulville win the inaugural Gereensomes Cup

Horsham Seniors also enjoyed a pairs competition taking on a Four Ball Better Ball format. There was a handsome model spitfire to be won also for the Wednesday group, who were competing for the Battle of Britain Trophy.

Achieving the best combined score, the winners on countback on Tuesday were Rodney Gale and Dave Ormerod scoring 43 points. Demonstrating equally good teamwork and coming in second on the same score were Roger Martin and Andrew Gunning. Keith Rayner and Richard Litchfield were third with 41 points.

The victorious pair on Wednesday, who won the trophy, were Richard Burton and Tommy Ward scoring 43 points. Second place went to John Curran and Colin Varty, and coming in third on the same score of 41 points were Len Coutts and Mark Smith.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The week ended with a friendly away match for Horsham Seniors against Slinfold GC, one of several regular fixtures each year. There is a possibility of local rivalry and the honours have gone to both clubs over time, however it was an emphatic win for Slinfold with a final result of 6-2 to the home team.

The two winning matches went to Peter Bayles and John Bellchamber on 2&1, and to Derek Jones and Ian Cherriman who finished one up. John Wrighton and Nigel Croy lost 5&3 and Bob Smith and Peter Allen lost 5&4.

Losing 4&3 were Mark Smith, and Alan Butt and Nigel Hills and Bob Andrews. Andrew Bacon and Kevin Lee, and Stephen Carey and Nairon Khan concluded their matches on 2&1. Horsham Seniors have a committed team of players who turn out regularly.