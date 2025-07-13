Ten-wicket win for Horley 2nd XI

Horley’s 2nd XI picked up the only league win for the men’s section on Saturday, winning at home while the 1sts and 3rds both lost on the road.

Horley 1st XI were looking to extend their lead at the top of Surrey Division Four East, but suffered a crushing eight-wicket defeat at London Gymkhana.

Horley skipper Regan Derham elected to bat first on what promised to be one of the hottest days of the year. After a week away, Sam Remfry was back at his normal spot at the top of the order with brother Ben.

The pair made a watchful start, mainly due to some tight bowling from Gymkhana. With 47 on the board, Sam Remfry (15) was the first to lose his wicket, picking out short extra cover off the bowling of Mudassar Chaudhary (2-36) in the tenth over.

Toby Davie (left) and Ben Stewart (right) were the batting stars for Horley's 2nd XI

It wasn’t long before Chaudhary had another, claiming the scalp of overseas CP Singh in the 14th. At 57-2, Horley needed an early rebuild to try and stunt the momentum Gymkhana had built up. Abdul Qadir (6-25) wasn’t about to let this happen though. With Ben Remfry trying to move the score along at the other end, his partners were dropping like flies, with Qadir picking up two within four overs to reduce Horley to 92-4.

Remfry, having reached his 50, tried to put some pressure back onto the Gymkhana bowlers. However, he would become Qadir’s next victim after dancing down the track and finding himself stumped for 67.

Soon, 106-5 became 115-7 with thanks to Qadir and Haseeb Mubashir (2-18). Guy Derham (12), one of only three batsmen to reach double figures, was trying to add some lower order runs but when he fell to Mubashir with the score 133-8, the end was nigh. Qadir picked up the last two wickets with no more runs being added, one of those being Horley’s regular video cameraman Andrew Burbidge who did the team a massive favour stepping in at late notice for Will Taylor.

To have any chance of winning this game, Horley needed to make early inroads into the Gymkhana lineup, which is exactly what Ben Davies (2-27) did. After starting off with a wide, he then dialled in on the stumps, clean bowling Iqbal Tahir, meaning Gymkhana found themselves 1-1 after 0.2 overs.

His opening partner Safwan Manzoor wasn’t fazed by that first over and just went about his business, seemingly finding the boundary with ease. Davies was consistently hitting that nagging length and was rewarded in the fifth over, getting Umair Salem (16) caught behind by the skipper to give Horley a glimmer of hope that something special might happen. However, Chaudhary (20 not out) dashed any of those hopes, playing a good supporting role to Manzoor as the latter bludgeoned his way brilliant 50 in just the tenth over.

Even with Regan Derham chopping and changing his bowlers and field placements, Manzoor was still keeping the score ticking over, whether with sensible singles down the ground or swashbuckling shots over the boundary. It was fitting that Manzoor would hit the winning runs, ending a spectacular innings on 91 not out and condemning Horley to a hefty defeat.

Horley and Gymkhana have swapped places at the top of the table. Horley will look to bounce back next weekend when they take on Old Rutlishians at Horley Row.

Horley 2nd XI romped to a ten-wicket win in their Surrey Division Eight East clash with Tadworth, with openers Toby Davie and Ben Stewart putting on stand of 159.

Horley skipper Chris Webber put eighth-placed Tadworth in at Horley Row and he and Ryan Smith teamed up for a tight 10-over opening spell which conceded just 19 runs.

Webber (1-8 from six overs) took the first wicket off the last ball of the 11th over, Aryan Patel holding a simple catch at mid-on to dismiss Craig Stevenson for 12.

Ben Stewart (1-16) took the second at the start of the 15th over, trapping Seb Carvill lbw for 12.

Ant Puttick, standing up, took a smart leg-side catch off Tom Jowett (1-9 from four overs) for the 13-year-old's first 2nd XI wicket, Will Ireland falling for 7, and Tadworth were 49-3 after 20 overs.

Alex Field and Aidan Spalding maintained the high standard, bowling 17 overs in tandem, taking three wickets and conceding 71 runs.

Field (2-33) had Adrian Jones (24) caught by Dan Sired at deep cover, then bowled Rayyan Iqbal middle stump in the 31st over, before Spalding removed Ross Sewell's off bail next over.

Tadworth limped on from 102 to 136 before Webber caught Thomas Anthony off Smith in the 40th over and Irfaan Baksh mopped up two wickets in the 41st, the first caught at slip by Stewart and the second bowled.

The last pair put up a bit of resistance before Mohammad Ahmad Iqbal holed out to Davie off Baksh (3-19) in the last over and Tadworth were all out for 158.

Horley’s reply was assured and steady as Davie and Stewart waited for the bad ball to hit. They brought up 50 in the eighth over, during which Davie hit three consecutive fours and Stewart replied with two fours of his own off the first two balls of the ninth.

Davie reached 50 on the stroke of drinks, off 41 balls, having hit 11 fours. Both batters seemed determined not to give their wickets away and found the boundary just three times between the 19th and 29th overs

Davie was caught off a top-edged no ball on 78 in the 27th over and used up another life in the 29th when Anthony spilled a caught and bowled chance.

At the end of that over, Stewart reached a hard-earned 50 and from there the Horley duo needed just ten more balls to pass Tadworth’s total, Stewart hitting the winning single off the fourth ball of the 31st over.

Davie was 86 not out from 86 balls, including 15 fours, and Stewart was 56 not out from 100 balls, including seven fours.

After last week’s disappointing defeat saw them slip to fifth in the table, Horley are now back up to third.

A very young Horley 3rd XI put up a great fight but were beaten by 49 runs at Littlehampton, Clapham and Patching in Sussex Division Ten West.

Horley won the toss and chose to bowl and their opening bowlers, Liam Adams and Will Basting, kept the runs down from the off, putting the pressure on the opposition. Basting was first to take a wicket, with a catch behind from Dirk Douglas.

Kieran Childs came on to bowl and Littlehampton looked to fight back, but Adams picked up a wicket with a good catch taken by Ryan Bunn.

Littlehampton then took charge of the game, finding the boundary with ease and rotating the strike, before Horley then struck again, with Oscar Davies taking two wickets in the same over bowling Simon Hopton for 0 and Sam Pannell for 40 with the score then 99-4.

After a small fight back from Littlehampton, Davies (3-20) bowled Zack Sanderson for 23. Youngster Rayan Patel got the big wicket of Mohammad Shadab for 49 with the score 179-6.

Littlehampton began to find the boundary again before Horley took two more wickets, a runout for Basting accounting for Evan McRae on 32, then N Handi Chathuvan out for a duck, lbw to Dylan Shanks

Littlehampton batted the rest of the overs out and finished with a score of 199-8.

Bunn and Childs started Horley’s reply and Bunn, who was restricted by a bad back, was out lbw early on to McRae.

Nick Chadwick and Childs began to rebuild, finding boundaries and rotating with ease for Horley. They looked to be in control of the innings before Littlehampton found a breakthrough with a caught and bowled by Joel Bird dismissing Chadwick for 25.

The next to go was skipper Childs, going for the big shot and getting caught on the far boundary for 46 by Sanderson off Bird.

With Littlehampton back in the driving seat at 82-3, Horley needed a partnership and Adams did his best for Horley before going for 27, caught by Erin White off Bird. He found two more wickets shortly after, bowling Patel and Aidan Baigrie to finish with figures of 5-41 from his nine overs.

Douglas showed some fight before getting caught and bowled by Matthew Wilkinson for 18.

Wilkinson then cleaned up, taking a further three wickets, Davies lbw, Basting bowled and Shanks caught by McRae and Horley were all out for 150.

Horley took great pride in making a competitive game, with the youngsters they had

all bowling brilliantly and showing great signs for Horley’s youth set-up.

Horley look to get back to winning ways next week as they take on Crawley Eagles, who are top of the table, two places above Horley.

Horley's Development XI secured their first win of the season in the Surrey Trust Tier Two on Sunday, beating Merstham by five wickets at Horley Row.

Merstham elected to bat and reached 53 before Justin Moutinho made the breakthrough in the 14th over, taking his first wicket for Horley when Richard Waddington held a catch to dismiss Gareth Tucker for 28.

Merstham reached 102-1 at the mid-point then number three Finn Harris took the attack to Horley and they raced to 178-1 by 30 overs.

An astonishing high, one-handed catch by Alex Field at deep extra cover off Ben Stewart put paid to Harris's fun as he was out for 96.

With the first ball of the 35th over Ryan Smith clean bowled Lackshin Wickramasekera, then the Field and Stewart combination worked again in the 36th over with Field holding a towering top edge at mid-on to dismiss skipper Ben Jones. Luke Smith caught A. Khan later in the same over.

Ryan Smith then struck with the first ball of his over again, dismissing opener Ed Harvey lbw for 46.

Merstham moved on from 206-6 to 228-6 at the end of 40 overs.

Horley lost Waddington in the fourth over of their reply and the other opener Henrick Cook in the seventh, with the score on 49.

Luke Smith took ten off the next over and by the time Dan Sired was bowled in the tenth over Horley were 72-3.

Smith continued to strike boundaries, not just on the short side, and reached his 50 off 35 deliveries. He brought Horley's 100 up in the 13th over and Field added 22 (three fours) in a partnership of 65, before he was bowled by Charlie Dean.

Stewart joined Luke Smith with the score on 137-4 in the 20th over and the duo moved it up to 200 before the end of the 28th, with Stewart batting really fluently and bringing up his 50 off 35 balls.

Smith was finally out in the 30th over, caught behind by Harvey off Gareth Tucker for a really terrific 82 off 72 balls, including 13 fours and one six.

Horley were on 211 when he was out, and Stewart and Aidan Spalding saw them home to 229 in the 31st over. Stewart was 68 not out from 45 balls (13 fours, one six).