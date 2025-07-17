Ten-year-old Julian said he wanted to play on Centre Court - 18 years later, he has...

Wimbledon winner Julian Cash is the toast of Sussex after he and his partner Lloyd Glasspool became the first British pair to lift the men’s doubles crown at the championships for 89 years.

And his mum Alison has revealed how he quickly became obsessed by the sport as a child – to the point where he used to take his tennis racket to bed, and was talking by the age of ten about wanting to play on Centre Court.

Cash,28, and Lloyd Glasspool beat Rinky Hijikata and David Pel 6-2, 7-6 on Centre Court on Saturday to claim the title – their third big win in a row after triumphs at Queen’s and Devonshire Park.

Cash’s Burgess Hill-based family were there – as they have been for every game he and Glasspool have played on the way to their amazing treble.

Julian Cash, left, and Lloyd Glasspool with their doubles trophies following victory in Saturday's Wimbledon final | Picture: Clive Brunskill/Getty

And now the 28-year-old Brighton and Hove Albion fan is having a well-earned short holiday before the pair head to the United States for a series of tournaments leading up to the US Open.

Cash is Sussex through and through and loved his recent Eastbourne victory – and will surely be back next year hoping for more such success.

He grew up in Fulking before he and parents Alison and Henri and older brother Jamie moved to Burgess Hill a decade ago.

He played tennis at Wickwoods Country Club, the Pavilion & Avenue Club in Brighton and at Falmer – all on a journey that’s now led to that Wimbledon win.

Julian Cash pictured in action in 2012, when he was 15 - picture by Ben Queenborough

Cash attended nursery in Fulking and went to Handcross Park prep school, Brighton College and Bede’s – then called St Bede’s – before heading to the USA to university in Mississippi and Oklahoma, excelling at tennis at each stage of the journey.

His mum Alison told us he used to take his tennis racket to bed as a child – and was talking about playing on Wimbledon’s Centre Court by the time he was ten years old.

So Alison was mightily proud – but not totally surprised – to see him win the men’s doubles at that very spot on Saturday afternoon.

“The day was a whole mix of emotions,” Alison told us. “I was quite nervous before the match, as although Julian and Lloyd prepared so well for it, walking out on centre court at Wimbledon can mess with you.

“But they both took it in their stride and were so calm and clinical, and I began to relax. As long as they played their best tennis, win or lose, that’s all you can ask for. And they were brilliant!”

Alison said her son started playing tennis aged five and lived for it from then onwards. “When you have a ten-year-old saying they want to play on Centre Court you think ‘okay’. But as soon as he’d started lessons he used to walk around with his racket and take it to bed!

“Julian was a mischievous child but tennis became an outlet for his energy. He was playing in a ten-and-under county match aged eight and has never looked back from those early days.”

Alison said many people had played a part in his success. Coaches Keith Pullin, Rhys Hanger and Barry Fulcher had been pivotal – and now the LTA’s doubles expert Louis Cayer had been invaluable.

Their Wimbledon triumph was Cash and Glasspool’s fifth title of the year and saw them wrap up a dominant grass court season with a 17-1 win record on the surface.

Brighton and Hove Albion fan Cash, paired with Glasspool only since last year, said after his SW19 triumph: “We had two goals this year - one was to make it to Turin [ATP Finals] and the other was to win a slam. To do it here, it couldn't mean more.

“A lot of people probably wouldn’t have believed us, neither of us had made it past the quarter-final coming into this year, but our team backed us the whole way

“We have played a crazy amount of tennis on the grass. There was a lot of pressure on our shoulders. The fact we could do what everyone said we could is surreal.

“It was pretty special out there. I would like to say I loved every minute, and it got a little bit closer than I would have liked, but it's amazing to get across the line. To win our first Grand Slam here together is amazing.

“Thank you everyone for coming out, it was unbelievable.”