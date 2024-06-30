Terrific tennis pictures reflecting on Eastbourne's excellent international week

Eight days of Devonshire Park action ended with Saturday’s finals day – full round-up here – and everyone involved can look back on a week when top-class action and some big names were lapped up by sell-out crowds.

There was a hint of sadness this year, from 2025 will mark the women’s tournament being downgraded from a WTA 500 to a 250 event, meaning far fewer of the world’s top 30 women can take part.

But there are hopes that it will remain a jewel in Eastbourne’s – and the LTA’s – crown.

Reflect on this year’s event with this gallery – pictures on this page and the ones linked at the bottom of each page. And get the current edition of the Eastboune Herald – and next Friday’s – for full coverage.

1 . EASTBOURNE, ENGLAND - JUNE 29: Taylor Fritz of United States poses for a photo with the Rothesay International Eastbourne Men's Singles trophy following victory against Max Purcell of Australia in the Men's Singles Final match on Day Eight of the Rothesay International Eastbourne at Devonshire Park on June 29, 2024 in Eastbourne, England. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images for LTA) Taylor Fritz of United States enjoys victory in Eastbourne for the third timePhoto: Charlie Crowhurst

2 . EASTBOURNE, ENGLAND - JUNE 29: Daria Kasatkina poses for a photo with former tennis player, Martina Navratilova following victory against Leylah Annie Fernandez of Canada in the Women's Singles Final match on Day Eight of the Rothesay International Eastbourne at Devonshire Park on June 29, 2024 in Eastbourne, England. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images for LTA) Daria Kasatkina poses with the Eastbourne trophy with tennis legend Martina Navratilova following victory against Leylah Annie Fernandez of Canada in the women's singlesPhoto: Charlie Crowhurst

3 . EASTBOURNE, ENGLAND - JUNE 28: Michael Venus of New Zealand (R) and Neal Skupski of Great Britain (L) pose for a photo with their winners trophies after victory against John Peers of Australia and Matthew Ebden of Australia in the Men’s Doubles Final match on Day Seven of the Rothesay International Eastbourne at Devonshire Park on June 28, 2024 in Eastbourne, England. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images for LTA) Michael Venus of New Zealand (R) and Neal Skupski of Great Britain (L) pose for a photo with their winners' trophies after victory against John Peers of Australia and Matthew Ebden of Australia in the Men’s Doubles Final match on Day Seven of the Rothesay International Eastbourne (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images for LTA)Photo: Charlie Crowhurst