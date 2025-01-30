Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Indoor bowls is seen as a sedate game, played mainly by those who have retired, but one man is aiming to change all that in Eastbourne.

Barry “The Shark” Kenward, Men’s Champion at Eastbourne Borough Indoor bowls Club, a well known bowler across Sussex, said: “I wanted to raise my game to the next level. Bowls and most other elite sports are played in the mind.

"I found that Eastbourne Borough Indoor Bowls Club provide elite coaching that has added several valuable benefits to my game. I have reflected, and here are some of the key advantages:

"Firstly the coach provided a fresh perspective to my game: he offered new viewpoints on personal challenges, helping me to see situations from different angles and consider alternative approaches and strategies.

Barry "The Shark" Kenward, wants to chage the image of indoor bowls

"Perhaps the biggest change to my mental game is in preparation – prior to the elite coaching session, it would be fair to say I did no preparation whatsoever; however, it has become apparent that the game can almost be won before the start, which I personally found motivating and the preparation that is needed to become mentally focused to win.

"The coaching has enhanced my decision-making skills: Through the elite coaching, I have developed better decision-making abilities. I have learned to weigh options, assess risks, and make informed choices to my game.

"Greater Interpersonal Effectiveness: I have been guided in improving my communication, conflict resolution, and relationship-building skills. This has enhanced my interactions with teammates, coaches, and other stakeholders. Key to this has been to help me regulate my emotions during the game. I am not going to give away our secrets, but it really works.

"Of course, improving my game has increased my personal confidence: As the coaching has unfolded, I have gained confidence as I have achieved my goals and overcome obstacles. A supportive coach from the club has helped me recognise my strengths and build self-assurance, confidence and resilience in my game.

"It has resulted in a collaborative relationship, which has enabled me to be the Eastbourne Borough Indoor Bowls Club men’s champion for this year – so I know it works and with some more coaching I know I can improve even more.”

The club have new free taster sessions for bowlers at all levels, with our qualified coaches, in afternoons, on: Saturday 8 February 2pm-4.30pm; & Friday 14 February 2pm-4pm.

Go go to www.eastbourneboroughibc.co.uk for more information.