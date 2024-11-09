The Dragons and Town put on cracking match despite weather

If you looked up November in the dictionary it would have a picture of today’s grey miserable weather - the sort of day your duvet is more appealing than the outside world.

It didn’t stop the Dragons and the Town coming to the hamlet to have a cracking game of football though.

Both teams are mid-table in the SCFL Division Two, and it was the home team who took all three points with a well deserved victory. The first half was fairly even with both teams creating opportunities. The Town attacked well down the right wing with skilful Jack Gardener crossing in some lovely curling balls to the back post.

On the 11th minute, Ollie Broad was played in for a one on one with the keeper, Zidane (more about him later). Just as he was eyeing up his finish, he was clumsily brought down by a defender. The crowd of 78 were expecting a red card but the referee deemed a yellow was enough. Up stepped Adam Campbell-Stone (ACS) to hit the free kick but it bounced off the wall for a corner.

Team sheet

Town were the first to get off the mark. They kept the ball well and with some speed on the left, a low driven ball was played into the middle of the box, it fell nicely for experienced Sean Brennan, who calmly side footed it into the goal. Hewitt got down but didn’t have a chance of saving it for the Dragons.

Just a few minutes later on the 16th minute, Toby Smith used his strength and technique to break down the right. He sped into the box but his shot bounced off the away teams post.

Dragons Jerome Johnston was having a cracking game in the middle of the park. A fantastic ball winner and able to distribute the ball out wide to begin the attacks for the home team. On 30 minutes, Captain Dan Millard played a lovely through ball to Ollie Broad, again he was one on one with the keeper. This time he got his shot away but was thwarted by the brave goalkeeper, Zidane Khan.

After a halftime team talk from the Dragons manager, Scott Howe, they came out with confidence and with a new vigour. Within a few minutes they created some good chances but it wasn’t until Broad was played through again for a one on one with Zidane, and once again he was taken out. ASC stepped up to take the penalty, and blasted it confidently past the keeper, 1-1.

ASC scoring from the spot

On the 65th minute there was a collision and this time the punishment fitted the crime, Zidane was shown a red card for taking out the striker. Not for the first time has a Zidane been given his marching orders. The away team were down to 10.

With the Town numerically challenged their players still gave their all. The flamboyant Matthew Clarke had a chance when he received the ball on the edge of the area, he wrapped his right foot around it and struck it sweetly. The dependable Charlie Hewitt was up for the challenge and dived high to his left and got a strong hand to the ball, sending it out for a corner.

With the clock ticking down, the Town were taking every opportunity to see the out a draw, however TD pushed forward. After a lot of pressure, the Worthing defence couldn’t stop a shot which was too hot to handle for the keeper. He stopped the ball but parried it into the path of Ollie Broad, he sprang into action like a spring and this time he found the back of the net, 2-1.

The home team celebrated wildly with their supporters and the referee finally called full time. A terrific performance and win by TD but also a magnificent effort from a very talented Worthing Town team.

Next up for the Dragons is an away game to Hailsham Town, Worthing Town are at home to Upper Beeding FC.