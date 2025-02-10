Bosham have had a difficult season and came into their SCFL Division 2 match with TD Shipley on the back of 11 losses.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Dragons have had a lot of games postponed this year due to the winter weather and came into this game fresh and looking forward to it.

At Bosham Recreation Ground, the first half was fairly even with only one goal separating the teams at half-time – scored by the skilful Kane Watt. The ball was played in from a free kick and bravely slid in by Watt to make it 0-1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pitch was getting heavy and boggy and the Dragons coped with it better. On 50 minutes Adam Campbell-Stone doubled the lead due to a mix-up at the back.

TD Shipley in action

After 60 minutes Jerome Johnson fired through a crowd from a corner for a fantastic third for TD. From this point Bosham collapsed and the goals came thick and fast.

On 62 minutes ACS scored his second, then the fantastic No10, Ollie Broad, the man of the match scored three – on 64, 66 and 80 minutes, a deserved hat-trick for the playmaker to make it 0-7.

Not to be outdone, ACS took a penalty in the closing minutes to complete his own hat-trick and end this one way demolition 0-8.

Next up, the Dragons face a tough away match against Rustington and Bosham are away to Brighton Electricity.