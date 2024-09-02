The Dragons meet their match in Stringers
On a miserable August afternoon, the Dragons met their match against the Stringers.
With the South Downs in the distance, the setting at Dragons Green was ready for a cracking game. Unfortunately, the away team were in good form.
After just two minutes Hailsham pressed the home teams defence. The ball broke to the deadly Joey Pout who made no mistake and buried the ball into the net. The Dragons fought back and created some opportunities but couldn’t finish off the good work.
Hailsham were dangerous going forward and on 15 minutes they drove into the Dragons area. A desperate tackle came in which was deemed a foul by the referee and a penalty was awarded. On another day it would have gone TD’s way. The penalty was scored by the cool and reliable Henry Thompson.
Two nil to the away side and the Dragons management team had a lot to think about. There was time to get back into the game but the Stringers were stubborn and well drilled at the back.
It wasn’t until the 70th minute that TD got their break. The ever energetic striker, Ollie Broad received the ball and rounded the keeper to finish well and put the game in touching distance. The last twenty minutes were frantic and TD hit the woodwork twice, however they couldn’t find the equaliser.
Unfortunately for the hosts it wasn’t to be and the Stringers got their away victory. It was a great game for the neutral. TD have the bouncebackability to compete for a victory next week against Brighton Electricity FC, 3pm at home.
