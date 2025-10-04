The Dragons remain top

TD Shipley 1-0 Alford FC

Two title contenders contributed to a classic clash on a windy day in Dragons Green. The lucky crowd witnessed the two best teams in SCFL Division Two playing out a new rivalry.

Recently relegated Alford FC are favourites to go straight back up to Division One, however they have realised that this league won’t be a walk in the park. The Dragons keeper, Mark Fox had a tremendous game and kept the home side in the game in the first half. The second half was a different story, The Dragons took control and dominated possession and opportunities.

It took a wonderful finish from the deadly Adam Campbell-Stone to score the only goal of the game. The ball went into the box and found its way to ACS who was on the edge of the box. He kept his head down and smashed the half-volley into the net past the stricken away goalkeeper.

Alford on the attack

Alford failed to create too many opportunities to equalise and it felt to the crowd of around forty that it would be the Dragons who would double their lead. The game ended 1-0, leaving Alford third in the standings and TD Shipley looking down on the others, unbeaten.