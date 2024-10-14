The Dragons through in the Cup

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Sussex Battle, West v East. TD Shipley 1-1 Rotherfield FC TD win 4-1 on Penalties. Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup

After an extremely moist week the pitch at Dragons Green looked great and welcomed the first ever match between TD Shipley and Rotherfield FC. The Domesday Book would call it the battle of the Sheep Pasture versus The Cattle Lands (one for the historians).

The Green Boys are close neighbours of Jarvis Brook FC, who compete with TD in the SCFL Division two, and have been in good form. They gave an excellent account for themselves and were tough opponents throughout.

The Dragons got into their stride early and pressurised the team from the Mid Sussex Premier League in the space out wide. They were switching the ball from left to right and keeping the ball well. Jerome Johnston had a great game and was all over the field.

Winning Penalty

On the seventh minute the home team created a good move down the left, the ball was played in low and Ollie Broad got to it first but the keeper parried it. Not to be outdone, Broad kept his composure and poked it over the line. 1-0 to the Dragons.

At this point the Green Boys, Millroy lost his temper, in a way you sometimes see on TV. He was annoyed at the lack of hold up play from the strikers.

The away team came close on the twenty first minute. Jackie Turner had a one on one with keeper, Rob Woodward, and he pulled off a brave save. Shane Redley was blocking everything he could for TD.

The weather got worse as the game went on and both teams struggled with their passing. A number of fouls were committed but only a few clear opportunities came.

With just a few minutes left the away team put some pressure on the dragons and after a mix up in defence, Richard Fothergill equalised.

The final whistle came and both teams got together to pick their penalty takers. They all came out and stood in unison on the halfway line.

Adam Campbell-Stone scored the first penalty, Rotherfield equalised, their only successful penalty. Next up was Kane Watt, Aaron Connor-Virani and Ollie Broad who all managed their nerves and score great penalties. Woodward made two crucial saves and the players celebrated wildly with him.

TD go into the next round of the Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup, the Dragons are back in league action away to local rivals Southwater FC next Saturday. Rotherfield take on Ringer AFC at home.