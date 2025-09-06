After much needed rain during the week, Dragons Green kissed goodbye to the dusty yellow grass and welcomed the luscious green turf – and TD Shipley celebrated with a 2-0 win over ASC Brighton Rangers.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ASC Brighton Rangers are an amalgamation of ASC Strikers and St Francis Rangers, and they’ve had a mediocre start to their season and were well beaten in this fixture.

In the first half, August Team of the Month TD Shipley had a number of chances but were unable to pull ahead. The Dragons’ brilliant keeper Fox kept out a couple of shots but it wasn’t until early in the second half when the Dragons took the lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Dragons worked it out to the right and the ball was zipped dangerously into the box. Shane Redley bravely dived and headed the ball into the goal while getting kicked by a defender and made it 1-0.

ASC clear an attack

It took a few minutes for the game to restart after some medical attention and Redley was able to continue.

ASC did their best to get back into the game, but the Dragons doubled the lead in the 60th minute after the keeper bundled the ball into the path of the excellent Connor Smith, who slid in to score.

This was a fifth win in a row for the Dragons, which puts them five points clear of the SCFL Division 2. Next up they are at home in the Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup against Worthing Town.