The Dragons top the league by five clear points
ASC Brighton Rangers are an amalgamation of ASC Strikers and St Francis Rangers, and they’ve had a mediocre start to their season and were well beaten in this fixture.
In the first half, August Team of the Month TD Shipley had a number of chances but were unable to pull ahead. The Dragons’ brilliant keeper Fox kept out a couple of shots but it wasn’t until early in the second half when the Dragons took the lead.
The Dragons worked it out to the right and the ball was zipped dangerously into the box. Shane Redley bravely dived and headed the ball into the goal while getting kicked by a defender and made it 1-0.
It took a few minutes for the game to restart after some medical attention and Redley was able to continue.
ASC did their best to get back into the game, but the Dragons doubled the lead in the 60th minute after the keeper bundled the ball into the path of the excellent Connor Smith, who slid in to score.
This was a fifth win in a row for the Dragons, which puts them five points clear of the SCFL Division 2. Next up they are at home in the Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup against Worthing Town.