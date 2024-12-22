The Eastbourne United juggernaut rolls on…

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eastbourne United have had a December full of woe so far, not because of results, but because of postponed matches.

It was with some confidence then that Anthony Storey’s team travelled to Steyning’s 3G to face Peacehaven, no weather interruptions here! And they were glad to play – for the match ended in a 3-0 win for United.

United welcomed back Mason Creese and Mayckol Sabino following the departure of Arron Hopkinson in the week, Sabino slotting into Left back, allowing Sam Scott a freer role further forward.

From the whistle, United were looking at though they wanted this match badly; Samways and Ovenden both tested the keeper early, but to no avail, United keeper Broadbent didn't get the ball at all until a back pass on 25 minutes.

United attack again against Peacehaven - picture by Steve Huxley

United probed and poked at the Peacehaven defence, but just as it was looking like a frustrating 0-0 at half time, up popped Sam Scott in his new role, putting a wind assisted ball to the far post which deceived the entire Peacehaven defence to make it 1-0 to United; also marking Scott's first Senior goal for the U's.

The second half was a different matter as the home side tried to wrestle back to parity, plenty of pressure on the defence, but again, the ball never got beyond the excellent defensive unit; Grout and Sabino forced everything into the middle where it was vacuumed up by Welch and Headland.

United took charge once again, and Ball, Samways Scott and Ovenden all had fine efforts saved. With only 15 left, Broadbent was called upon for a one on saving well but needing the physio almost immediately.

With minutes left, Ovenden once again broke into the box and was hauled down for a penalty, converted with aplomb by Charlie Ball in the absence of regular taker Thompson. With injury time looming, Ingram broke down the right and was scythed down in the box, Ball once again scoring (in the opposite corner) from the spot.

Three points on the road, up into the top half of the table with games in hand, and Saltdean away on Boxing Day then Newhaven at home on Saturday. Then it will be job done for 2024!