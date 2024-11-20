The Eastbourne United rollercoaster - a week of highs and lows
United had already been buzzing from the last gasp 3-2 win against Lingfield in midweek as they welcomed Pagham to the Oval Arena. Before the match, long time crowd favourite AlfieHeadland was presented with a replica shirt to recognise his 200th first team appearance, a rarity nowadays, but made remarkable by the fact that he has only just turned 24!!
almost in celebration of this, the United defence were pretty much given the first half off as Pagham failed to make any real impact in the U tied half; an early strike from another crowd favourite, Charlie Ball, gave United the lead on 3 minutes and Pagham looked deflated straight away. Hopkinson and Ingram nibbled away at the Pagham midfield and twenty minutes in Ingram pounced on a poor pass from one of those midfielders to race away and make it 2-0. Pagham offered little, but on the half hour were grateful as United needlessly gave them a way back in with a penalty, gratefully converted to make it 2-1. Charlie Ball immediately put a shot in low past the keeper but it was ruled offside to make it 2-1 to United at Half time, despite young Arthur Grout shooting agonisingly close just before the break.The second half was definitely at a slower tempo as United went into containment mode, with no clear chances for either side. The referee was looking at his watch as disaster struck on 90 minutes as Pagham took their only chance of the second half to make it 2-2. United's100% record on their new 3G surface was in serious trouble, but comets the comets the man, three minutes into the added four, and a corner from the right was met by Gene Best, who calmly looped his header from the edge of the box into the top corner, making it 3-2 United, and a memway for the youngster to open his senior goal account.
on to Tuesday night, and it was a different story as injuries and suspensions tore apart the team; no Broadbent, Hopkinson Thompson or Ingram meant a very young side took on Step 2 Worthing in the Sussex Senior Cup.
It took Worthing just 6 minutes to break United down on a freezing night in Worthing, in all truth it was an abject lesson in step 2 versus step 5. Although 4-0down by half time, United's young team didn't let it get on top of them, and made a very creditable attempt at the second half, confining Worthing to just one late goal to make it 5-0. Indeed 16year olds Kallicharan and Kartal both had chances to score, and special mention surely to Mackay Msezanes, the youngster covering in Goal for Broadbent was subject to the large crowd behind the goal pressuring him all night, but pulled off a string of saves to keep it respectable in only his third first team appearance.
On Saturday United return to league action as they look to build on their top ten place at ninth place Midhurst and Easebourne.