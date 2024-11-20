The Eastbourne United rollercoaster - a week of highs and lows

It was a week of highs and lows for United

almost in celebration of this, the United defence were pretty much given the first half off as Pagham failed to make any real impact in the U tied half; an early strike from another crowd favourite, Charlie Ball, gave United the lead on 3 minutes and Pagham looked deflated straight away. Hopkinson and Ingram nibbled away at the Pagham midfield and twenty minutes in Ingram pounced on a poor pass from one of those midfielders to race away and make it 2-0. Pagham offered little, but on the half hour were grateful as United needlessly gave them a way back in with a penalty, gratefully converted to make it 2-1. Charlie Ball immediately put a shot in low past the keeper but it was ruled offside to make it 2-1 to United at Half time, despite young Arthur Grout shooting agonisingly close just before the break.The second half was definitely at a slower tempo as United went into containment mode, with no clear chances for either side. The referee was looking at his watch as disaster struck on 90 minutes as Pagham took their only chance of the second half to make it 2-2. United's100% record on their new 3G surface was in serious trouble, but comets the comets the man, three minutes into the added four, and a corner from the right was met by Gene Best, who calmly looped his header from the edge of the box into the top corner, making it 3-2 United, and a memway for the youngster to open his senior goal account.