The end of an era - or "another two bite the dust"

Billingshurst Bar Billiards League has been dealt a serious blow with the impending loss of two its venues - the Railway Inn Billingshurst, and the Inn On The Green, Ockley.

The Railway Inn has had an unstinted membership of either the Billingshurst or the Horsham League since 1963, and its current team are now to re-locate to the Cricketers Wisborough Green as a second team.

The Inn On The Green do not actually have a resident team but hosted weekend all-day events as Associate Members - taking advantage of the two bar billiards tables in situ: In the last three years they have hosted three ‘Billingshurst Masters’ , two King & Barnes Open Doubles, and three Inter-County 4-Pin Championships.

The Plough team, Jubilee Team Knockout Semifinalists: line up before their opening league match. (l to r. Micky Fairs, Keith 'Noggs' Newman, Dave Vizor, Steve Vizor)

Both venues have hosted regular live music events, the most recent appearance at the Inn On The Green being that of the Broken Box Band last Saturday (4th Oct), but sadly recent financial constraints imposed on the industry have taken their toll, with both hostelries due to close their doors later this month. The Railway are going out with a bang with five live’music nights in seven days.

The Inn On The Green were due to host the Billingshurst Jubilee Team Knockout Semi-Finals and Finals for the four qualifying teams Roffey SSC B, Plough, Windmill GG and Cricketers and alternative options are being considered……The two events (County 4-Pin and Masters) staged last month were well received, receiving many compliments, and will live on in the memory for a long time.