The Gatwick Warriors are ready for take-off

In 2023, a team quietly formed on the border of Sussex and Surrey. They called themselves the Gatwick Warriors and they have set their sights high.

Not only are they beating everyone in front of them they have formed a wonderful new community, based at the playing fields of Court Lodge in Horley. They boast a triple winning first team who is steaming through the Mid Sussex Leagues, they also have teams all the way down to the Under 8’s, plus some girl teams.

They offer summer camps and are holding a charity match for the Teenage Cancer Trust on August 24. They wear a striking black and gold kit, which can be seen on their TikTok page, along with their training and wind-ups.

Gatwick Warriors have seen how well Dorking Wanderers have come through the ranks and more recently their local rivals AS Crawley. They hold the Mid Sussex Division 4 title, Brian Hall Trophy and the Parsons Cup. Watch this space!