The Green narrowly defeats Hampden Park
In the singles matches both Joe Adams and Chris Grief beat their opponents although the latter only won by 2-6, 6-2 and 10-8 in the championship tie-break.
However, George Moon and Gabriel Gregson lost their singles in two sets. In the ensuing doubles Joe/Chris won by 6-3, 4-6 and 10-7, but George/Gabriel lost.
This meant a shootout to determine the match winning team: this comprises three championship tie-breaks in which Joe won 10-7, George lost 8-10 but Chris/Gabriel won 12-10, so making The Green victorious.
