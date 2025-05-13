The Green narrowly defeats Hampden Park

Last Sunday The Green's men's first team travelled to Eastbourne to play the Hampden Park first team in a Division 2 fixture of the National Tennis League.

In the singles matches both Joe Adams and Chris Grief beat their opponents although the latter only won by 2-6, 6-2 and 10-8 in the championship tie-break.

However, George Moon and Gabriel Gregson lost their singles in two sets. In the ensuing doubles Joe/Chris won by 6-3, 4-6 and 10-7, but George/Gabriel lost.

This meant a shootout to determine the match winning team: this comprises three championship tie-breaks in which Joe won 10-7, George lost 8-10 but Chris/Gabriel won 12-10, so making The Green victorious.

If you would like to play tennis at The Green in St Leonards please go to our website and use the Contact Us feature.