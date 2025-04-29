The Green's tennis team enjoy early-season action

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Several of The Green's tennis teams were in action last Sunday.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This included a derby on the Amherst courts when the men’s second team played the Amherst first team in Division 3 of the National Tennis League.

The format in this league is four singles followed by two doubles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The singles matches saw Dylan Preece (Amherst) beat George Moon (The Green) by 2-6, 6-4 and 10-2 in the championship tie-break; Dominic Heavens (The Green) defeated Josh Craig (Amherst) by 6-4, 6-1; Stuart Clode (The Green) beat Stefan Le Breuilly (Amherst) by 6-4, 6-1, and Jack Watson (Amherst) defeated Huxley Robinson Butler (The Green) by 7-6, 6-1. In the ensuing doubles George/Huxley beat Dylan/Josh by 4-6, 6-1, 10-4 whilst Dominic/Stuart lost to Stefan/Jack by 6-7, 6-2 and 9-11. This meant a 6-6 draw.

Tennis photo by John Fornander on Unsplash

On The Green’s courts, the second mixed team fulfilled its first fixture of the 2025-26 season by beating the third mixed team in a Division 3 match of the Wealden Tennis League.

The second team’s first pairing of Heather Wilcox with Ed Williams easily won their two rubbers in two sets but the second pairing of Michelle Fattorini with Ian Oliver found the opposition tougher. They defeated Emma Candy/Richard Martin by 6-2, 6-4 and eventually triumphed over Fathom Stead/John Williams by 6-2, 5-7, 10-7, thus giving the second team a 4-0 victory.

If you would like to play tennis at The Green in St Leonards please go to the club website and use the Contact Us feature.