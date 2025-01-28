Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The inaugural event for the Howden Invitational Cup was held in 2024 with great success – and Horsham Indoor Bowls Club have announced the 2025 event will take place on Sunday, February 9.

Clubs from across Sussex, Surrey and beyond will compete to become crowned champions and get their hands on the grand trophy.

This is a competition unlike others with its unique scoring – you can win an end and score 0 or you can win an end and score 12. With time restricted games as well, this is a competition that requires a degree of strategy to go with skill.

Teams competing include Horsham Indoor Bowls Club, Arun, Grattons, Gullivers, Donyngs, Worthing, West Hoathly, North Petherton, Southwater, Horsham, and a team representing Sussex Presidents. The teams are mixed, with three in each team, and there is a meal for all to enjoy at the end of the games.

The Howden Invitational Trophy for which 16 teams will compete on Sunday, February 9

It promises to be a great day – good Luck to everybody taking part. The club say their thanks go to Howden Insurance Brokers for their continued sponsorhip of this fun competition and the club as a whole.