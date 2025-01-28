The Howden Invitational Cup to take place at Horsham Indoor Bowls Club
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Clubs from across Sussex, Surrey and beyond will compete to become crowned champions and get their hands on the grand trophy.
This is a competition unlike others with its unique scoring – you can win an end and score 0 or you can win an end and score 12. With time restricted games as well, this is a competition that requires a degree of strategy to go with skill.
Teams competing include Horsham Indoor Bowls Club, Arun, Grattons, Gullivers, Donyngs, Worthing, West Hoathly, North Petherton, Southwater, Horsham, and a team representing Sussex Presidents. The teams are mixed, with three in each team, and there is a meal for all to enjoy at the end of the games.
It promises to be a great day – good Luck to everybody taking part. The club say their thanks go to Howden Insurance Brokers for their continued sponsorhip of this fun competition and the club as a whole.