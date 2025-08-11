The HY Runners recap: Winners and highlights

Last Friday HY AC Masters competed in the final competition in the Sussex Masters League a smaller than usual team, but nonetheless gave it their all.

The match started with the 3km track race for the ladies, seven-and-a-half laps of the track. Carly Hopkins came 1st for the B string in 12:03.1, Sonnii Pine came 3rd in the A string with a PB of 38 seconds in 12:59.3 and Sue Dunn 4th for V50 in 14:38.8.

The Hammer was next for the ladies and Jayne Baldock continued her dominance in the throws with 31.65m and 1st place. Jenna Harmer competed in the non-scoring category with a great throw, Rosie Manning in her first competition for the club threw 15.43m securing 2nd place for the V50's. Jayne and Rosie were next to the Javelin Jayne threw 18.90m (2nd place) and Rosie threw 9.14m.

Sonnii came 2nd in the high jump with a jump of 1.20m. Carly, Sonnii and Sue took to the track again for the 1500m, running in the A string Carly was 2nd with a time of 5:26.7, Sonnii was 3rd for the B string in 6:20.7 and Sue was 3rd in 6:59.1. Carly ran the 100m in 14.8s coming 4th and in the 400m Carly was 2nd for the A's in 68.8s and Sonnii 2nd in the B's with 81.9s.

Susan, Ben and Scott at Henfield

The final event for the ladies was the redly relay, Sue started off then handing the baton over to Jenna, both running 200m each. Sonnii then completed 400m to hand over to Carly who ran the final and longest leg of 800m to cross the line in 2nd place for the team!

The Men's competition started with the 100m, Simon Basey ran 12.7s coming 3rd for the As, with Todd Fitz-Hugh running 13.1s to come 2nd for the B's, David Holland also raced the 100m.

Matt Harmer jumped 1.25m in the high jump to come 3rd, threw 20.15m in the hammer coming 1st and in the long jump he came 3rd with a jump of 3.19m to gain 3rd place. Simon and Todd both took on the 400m, Simon ran 59 seconds to place 2nd and Todd ran 61s for 3rd place. David Holland ran the 1500m in 4:48.9 to come 5th.

In the medley relay Todd and Matt each ran the 200m legs, Simon ran a very speedy 400m before handing the baton over to David for the final 800m leg, this super effort from the team placed them in a solid 2nd place!

Jenna, Matt and Jayne at Sussex Masters

Several of the HY AC Masters team were back in action on Saturday at the Sussex Masters Championships in Lewes Athletes competing at the Sussex Masters Championships. Athletes compete in five year age bands and the competition is open to all veteran athletes aged 35 upwards. HY athletes won a brilliant seven gold medals and one bronze medal, five Sussex champions!

Jayne Baldock smashed the throws for the V40s 7.81m shot (SB), 30.35m hammer & 21.07m discus, three times Sussex Champ! Jenna Lizzy Harmer took gold in the V35 hammer with 28.59m, Matthew Harmer also won gold with a 22m throw in his age group. Sonnii Pine came out with PB in the high jump 1.24m and gold for the V45s.

Carly Hopkins came 1st in the 400m a brilliant race in 67 seconds, Carly looked so strong with a solid lead coming into the final 100m, but 2nd place started to close the gap, Carly fought on to the finish line to cross in gold medal position! Martin Fletcher took on the javelin for the V70 men and secured a bronze medal 12.3m.

Beth Wilson has been busy in her pole vaulting competition in Birmingham this week. She came overall 11th place for the U17 girls. This was Beth’s first national event at the prestigious Alexander Stadium. She took the event in her stride, clearing a height of 2.72m on her first attempt and cleared 2.79m on her third attempt. Beth is a fantastic athlete, this was a very good competition for her to attend.

On Sunday, Imogen Matthews and David Irvine competed in the prestigious London T100 Triathlon at the Excel Centre. Imogen smashed the Olympic distance with a time of 2:16.03, coming 1st place out of 27 competitors. Imogen's times were; swim 23:54, bike 1:06.43 and run 38:25. David Irvine came 3rd in the men's race, out of 63 competitors, with a time of 2:16.59. David's times were; Swim 27:25, bike, 1:05.21 and run 36:30. The Olympic distance Triathlon consists of, 1.5km swim, 40km bike ride and a 10km run. The Olympic distance debuted at the Sydney Olympics in 2000.

Also on Sunday the 8th Sussex Grand Prix series took part in Henfield in Mid-Sussex, attracting 278 runners. This was an off road trail run, on a disused railway, riverbanks and many stiles. Stuart Piper was 8th in 1:26.08, Scott Richford was 27th in 1:38.01, Ben Jones was 81st in 1:52.04 and Susan Dunn 117th in 1:59.38.