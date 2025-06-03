Burwash won the Southern Combination over-60s Walking Football East Sussex League title last month – but had to wait to receive their title at the Sussex FA presentation day in Lancing.

They were officially crowned over-60s East Sussex champions at the event at Lancing last week before the real celebrations got under way with an immediate visit to the Lakedown Brewery Taproom in Burwash Common.

Presentations were made to the 12-man squad by club sponsor Dave Kuhler of Archway Builders before the final trophy presentation to club captain Peter Manning, by Roger Daltrey.

With the magnificent backdrop of a rolling Sussex hillside, trout lakes in the middle distance and a rendering of ‘We are the Champions’ accompanied by our very own Rock God - Tim -on guitar the Club could not have asked for a better evening.

Dave Kuhler of club sponsors Archway Builders presented individual trophies to each squad member - in this case Doc Thody

The league squad were: Peter Manning, Clive Branford, Chris Jones, Peter Henley, Laurence Worton, John Lee, Kevin Clark, David Kersse, Andrew Wallace, Tim Fudge, Doc Thody, Nigel Gethins.

If you’re over 50 and think you could be the next Maradona, Burwash Walking Footballers want to hear from you. Contact Steve Mintram on 01435 882444 for more information or see www.burwashwalkingfootballers.co.uk