The Lottbridge Golf Club foursomes pairs competition

40 Seniors took part in a 9 hole foursomes pairs competition, Tuesday 12th, at Lottbridge Golf Club.It was a bright morning with a bit of a chilly wind and everyone had fun.

Senior Captain, Les Buckle, thanked the following:Mickey Hopkins for starting everyone off; the Fairway Staff of Karen and Wesley for looking after everyone; Senior Secretary, Wayne Funnell, Trevor Body and Club Secretary, Tony Bryant, for their administration asistance; Senior Vice-Captain, Dennis Sutherland, for taking the photos and collecting the Charity balls in the water donations and, last but not least, our Press Secretary, David Gamble.

.Les Buckle then presented the following prizes: Overall winning Pair: Jim Woolley and Keith Body, with nett 31.Runners-up on count back: Len Callnon and Julian Sanchez, with nett 32.In 3rd place: Brian Skinner and Miguel Puga, with nett 32.

Nearest the pin winners (together with their playing partners who also received a prize) were:Hole 2: Bill Lawrence (playing partner Alan Robinson).Hole 6: Paul Manfield (playing partner Ian Stringer).Hole 9: Richard Ellis (playing partner Rob Bolwell).

Golf photo by Will Porada on Unsplash

Congratulations to all of the prize winners.Les Buckle thanked everyone for taking part and for their honesty and respect for each other, at Lottbridge.

