The Lottbridge Golf Club - serious New Year thrash

The Lottbridge Golf Club’s seniors took part in a nine-hole thrash and eclectic on New Year’s Eve.

The course was challenging in places on a damp and cold morning, however there was a great turnout of 30 seniors,who took part in their last game of the year.

Seniors’ captain Dennis Sutherland thanked the Fairway staff of Karen, Jack and Tony for looking after everyone.

Thanks also went to the committee members, Martin Healy and senior club secretary Wayne Funnell for their administration help and to Trevor Body for his work in organising all the cash and prizes. Thanks also went to David Gamble, press secretary, for his work with the Eastbourne Herald.

Winner Steve Lynch, left. with Seniors Captain Dennis Sutherland

Dennis presented prizes. Nearest the pin on hole 2 was Kelvin Bugg; Nearest the pin on hole 6, Ian Stringer; Nearest the pin on hole 9, Tony Bryant.

Overall winner was Steve Lynch with nett 29. Runner-up was Tony Fox with 33 after countback from, in third, Dave Keen.

Congratulations and very well played to all of today's prize winners.

Thanks went to players for their contribution to the ‘balls in the water’ fundraiser for the captain’s charity, Prostrate Cancer UK.

Dennis announced the latest top three positions in the winter eclectic- 1st is Chris Burgess on 23.3, 2nd Barry Petch on 27.1 and 3rd is Dave Keen on 28.1.

Finally, Dennis thanked all the seniors who played.