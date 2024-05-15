The Magician challenges Mid-Sussex!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former 2 time world pool champion, and Mosconi Cup MVP Chris “The Magician” Melling will be coming to St Francis Social Club in Haywards Heath on Friday 12th July! Below are the details and how you can get involved;

Doors open: 7pmStart: 7.30pm

30 frames of pool against ChrisTrickshot demonstrationQ&A with ChrisCue raffle plus auction of merchandise

Tickets priced as follows

Entry only - Members £10 / non members £15 Entry + frame with Chris - Members £20 / non members £25 (30 maximum available)