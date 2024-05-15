The Magician challenges Mid-Sussex!

By Paul StoneContributor
Published 15th May 2024, 17:14 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Former 2 time world pool champion, and Mosconi Cup MVP Chris “The Magician” Melling will be coming to St Francis Social Club in Haywards Heath on Friday 12th July! Below are the details and how you can get involved;

Doors open: 7pmStart: 7.30pm

30 frames of pool against ChrisTrickshot demonstrationQ&A with ChrisCue raffle plus auction of merchandise

Tickets priced as follows

Chris "The Magician" Melling is coming to Haywards Heath!Chris "The Magician" Melling is coming to Haywards Heath!
Chris "The Magician" Melling is coming to Haywards Heath!

Entry only - Members £10 / non members £15 Entry + frame with Chris - Members £20 / non members £25 (30 maximum available)

Numbers are limited so please ensure you register early to reserve your space! Get your tickets online now at https://www.stfrancissocialclu...

Related topics:Haywards Heath