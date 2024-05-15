The Magician challenges Mid-Sussex!
Former 2 time world pool champion, and Mosconi Cup MVP Chris “The Magician” Melling will be coming to St Francis Social Club in Haywards Heath on Friday 12th July! Below are the details and how you can get involved;
Doors open: 7pmStart: 7.30pm
30 frames of pool against ChrisTrickshot demonstrationQ&A with ChrisCue raffle plus auction of merchandise
Tickets priced as follows
Entry only - Members £10 / non members £15 Entry + frame with Chris - Members £20 / non members £25 (30 maximum available)
Numbers are limited so please ensure you register early to reserve your space! Get your tickets online now at https://www.stfrancissocialclu...