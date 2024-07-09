The Qatar Goodwood Festival returns.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Qatar Goodwood Festival, affectionately known as 'Glorious Goodwood', is set to return, bringing five days of thrilling horseracing and unparalleled social festivities.

Renowned as the sporting and social highlight of the British flat racing season, this world-famous festival promises an unforgettable experience from Tuesday, July 30 to Saturday, August 3.

With every day designated as a Premier Raceday, the Qatar Goodwood Festival showcases the very best of British horseracing. The festival features 13 Group contests and three ultra-competitive Group 1 races, including the £1 million Qatar Sussex Stakes, making it a must-attend event for enthusiasts and casual spectators alike.

Day-by-Day Guide:

Tuesday, July 30 – Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup Day

The undoubted sporting and social highlight of the flat-racing season kicks off in style. Enjoy a feast of top-quality racing including the historic Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup. Fashion fans can delight in the Goodwood Talent in Fashion Award where fashion designer, Bora Aksu, will be showcasing three designs exclusive to the Qatar Goodwood Festival. Whilst those on within the Gordon Enclosure can relax and soak up the atmosphere of Glorious Goodwood each day on The Earl’s Lawn with our popular saxophonist 'Entourage' and live DJ, Sarah Bo. After a full day of racing, join us for the popular annual cricket match between Lord March’s Racing XI and the Lord’s Taverners, set in front of Goodwood House.

Wednesday, July 31 – Qatar Sussex Stakes Day

The Qatar Sussex Stakes is one of the key highlights of the flat racing season, becoming Goodwood’s race of champions. With a reputation for bringing together some of the most outstanding horses in training year-on-year, it has earned its moniker, the ‘Duel On The Downs’. Previous winners include the peerless Frankel, the French sensation Solow and the mighty Mohaather in 2020. Military band of the Royal Yorkshire Regiment will be parading on track pre-racing.

Thursday, August 1 – Ladies’ Day featuring The Markel Magnolia Cup & Qatar Nassau Stakes

Ladies’ Day is the place to be seen, the perfect opportunity to show off your finest outfits and enjoy a beautiful day out with friends. The day kick starts with the Markel Magnolia Cup where 12 inspirational female riders race downs Goodwood's famous home straight. The most prestigious charity race run in the UK sees inspirational women race down Goodwood Racecourse's home straight for the opening race on Thursday at Qatar Goodwood Festival. Each year riders are selected to take part from all walks of life, none are professional jockeys - but their resilience and determination has helped change the perceptions of women in sport. Finally, Group 1 Qatar Nassau Stakes features as a highlight of the eight-race card for day three of Qatar Goodwood Festival.

Friday, August 2 – King George Qatar Stakes Day

The Best Dressed competition takes place on Friday, August 2, where men and women are encouraged to wear their most 'glorious' outfits (dress code: quintessentially British style: relaxed, effortlessly elegant). The judges will be looking for those who take into account all aspects of the outfit; dress, shoes, hat and accessories. With no colour requirements this year, racegoers are encouraged to explore all colour themes. Richmond and Gordon enclosure guests will be in the with the chance of being selected, and prizes will be awarded to first, second and third place winners. Racing features the Group 2 King George Qatar Stakes sees the world’s top sprinters do battle in a race made famous by superstar Battaash. The Coral Golden Mile and the Group 3 Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes make it a memorable way to start a long weekend.

Saturday, August 3 – The Coral Stewards’ Cup Day

A fitting finale to a fantastic week where the emphasis is on socialising - Qatar Goodwood Festival is the place to be with your friends and family. The Coral Stewards' Cup takes centre stage for the final day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival. Previous winners of this iconic cavalry charge down Goodwood's home straight include Lochsong, Dancing Star and 2019's winner Khaadem.

Day tickets are available at a range of prices, including:

Lennox Enclosure Admission Only : Relaxed and family-friendly, offering great value with excellent course views and a lively atmosphere – £25pp.

: Relaxed and family-friendly, offering great value with excellent course views and a lively atmosphere – £25pp. Gordon Enclosure Admission Only: Central location with excellent course views, Parade Ring access, two grandstands, and diverse food and drink choices – £55pp.

Central location with excellent course views, Parade Ring access, two grandstands, and diverse food and drink choices – £55pp. Richmond Enclosure Admission Only: Exclusive access for members to premier facilities, including bars, dining, and a Champagne bar and lawn. Provides views of the parade ring, winning post, and access to the March grandstand – £99p.

For those looking for private and exclusive dining, you can experience outstanding hospitality with a variety of exclusive options:

The Final Furlong: Prime viewing along the final stretch with a sun-soaked private terrace – £420pp.

Prime viewing along the final stretch with a sun-soaked private terrace – £420pp. The Secret Garden: Enjoy a tranquil garden party atmosphere with a trackside courtyard beyond the winning post – £555pp.

Enjoy a tranquil garden party atmosphere with a trackside courtyard beyond the winning post – £555pp. The Long View: Informal entertaining with unrivalled views of the home straight and a Chef’s Table buffet – £600pp.

Informal entertaining with unrivalled views of the home straight and a Chef’s Table buffet – £600pp. The Charlton Hunt: Inspired by Goodwood’s rich history, offering far-reaching views and menus celebrating the finest local produce – £789pp.

James Crespi, Director of Goodwood Racecourse, said:“We are thrilled to welcome back the Qatar Goodwood Festival, a true highlight of the British flat racing season. Glorious Goodwood is not just about the exhilarating races but also about the vibrant social scene, the exceptional dining, and the unique experiences that make it an event like no other.

“Join us for a week of world-class racing, elegant fashion, and sumptuous cuisine at the Qatar Goodwood Festival. Whether you're a seasoned racing aficionado or looking for a delightful day out, Glorious Goodwood offers something for everyone.”