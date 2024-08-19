The return of the Foundations Elite and Development Premier League Kicks Cup.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Last week, we saw the return of the Premier League Kicks Cup. An exciting annual tournament that brings together the Foundations Elite and Development and Premier League Kicks programmes.

Premier League Kicks is one of the Premier League's community initiatives, launched in 2006 with the aim of providing new opportunities for young people across the UK. The programme works with football clubs to deliver free weekly football sessions and other sports and activities, using the power of the badge and football to inspire and engage young people. Over the years, the initiative has grown immensely helping over half a million young fans.

The Premier League Kicks Cup acted as a taster session for our current Elite and Development squads. Some of the participants already attend our Premier League Kicks Friday night session at the Broadfield Stadium and are now keen to get involved with the other sessions the Foundations offer.

The Premier League Kicks Cup features lots of different age groups, ranging from U10 – U15, we kicked off the day with our U10 competition, after being split into teams the first fixture set a strong standard for the rest of the day.

U10 Player

Coming down to the final game for our U10 and U11 group, with the reds and blues on the same points, the winner would be crowned champion of the tournament in this competitive match, with the red team opening the scoring with an amazing goal from one of the strikers.

However, with just 2 minutes to go the blues not only managed to equalise but also managed to score a 2nd goal with just 30 seconds to go and going on to lift the trophy.

Following on from an exciting first age group, the U12 and U13 once again played some outstanding football from the first whistle. In this competition it was the orange team who lifted the trophy at the end of the tournament. Next up was the U14 and U15 squads, this age group arrived during the last game of the previous tournament, so they managed to watch their fellow Elite and Development participants take part too!

The final tournament was very similar to the other age groups, highly competitive, exciting and action packed. In this tournament it was the blue team who managed to win via bonus points for sportsmanship and teamwork. The bonus point system used by the coaches encouraged children to work together and show consideration for fellow teams.

We’d like to say a huge thank you to all our amazing participants who came along and participated in the fixtures, we had a great day.

The Foundation delivers Premier League Kicks sessions at Maidenbower Park every Monday from 5pm-6pm. As well as a female only session on Fridays at the Broadfield Stadium also running from 5pm-6pm. All sessions are free to attend and are full of community football fun.

To view the full timetable or to sign up, please visit - https://www.ctcommunityfoundation.com/premier-league-kicks