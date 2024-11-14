The South coasts Iconic Seafront transformed in honour of local Red Rose and the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The south coasts iconic seafront was renamed this week to celebrate the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 coming to Brighton & Hove. Brighton Beach became Brighton Breach in honour of Sussex’s own and England’s Red Rose Jess Breach, marked by a large sign and rugby posts that became part of the city’s iconic skyline. On the pebbles, excitement was growing for the tournament, with the Brighton & Hove Albion stadium playing host to four matches next autumn; hosts England will face Australia, and with a similar distance between them, Ireland will face New Zealand.

Breach, hailing from Chichester, moved between Sussex rugby clubs during her childhood, and hopes the tournaments presence will inspire young girls in the area and beyond to try the sport, she said: “I never thought something would be named after me, not at all, but that's what makes it so special. It's really cool, especially with me being from Sussex”.

“I played in Brighton & Hove when I was young from U12s to U15s so hopefully it'll be a good impact for the girls who can play down here in Sussex and hopefully they can come to a game and watch us play”.

“It should be a really big tournament for England as a team but also as a country - hopefully we can push rugby and women's rugby in the right direction”.

Jess Breach & Rachael Burford take a selfie with the Brighton Breach sign

Since going on sale in October, over 130,000 tickets have been sold for the tournament via pre-sale, with a further 100,000 ticket applications in the main ticket application window so far, putting the tournament on track to match World Rugby's ambitions of the biggest celebration of women's rugby there has ever been. Ticket applications remain open until Tuesday 19th, and organisers are encouraging residents of Sussex to get their applications in as demand continues to surge”.

Former Red Rose and 2014 World Cup winner Rachael Burford was also in attendance. Reflecting on her own experiences of 2014, Burford believes having the tournament on home soil will unlock a wealth of opportunity for the sport in England. She said: “There's no question a home tournament's going to have a massive impact”.

“We've seen what's happened with women's football at the Euros and how impactful and we saw both on and off the pitch what that can do and the opportunities that can create”.

“Having a home World Cup can unlock new fans, get new people and new investment into our sport and taking part is one thing but there are so many other areas people can get involved in”.

Local players, engaged with Impact '25, gave a demo on the pebbles

“I've certainly seen it when we came back from France in 2014, the amount of interest and excitement and new people who got into the game”.

“I have no doubt this will be the exact same”.

Beyond the field of play, the Women’s Rugby World Cup will play a central role in empowering real change, enriching local communities, championing gender equity and inspiring a new generation of players.

Cllr Alan Robins, Cabinet member for Sport & Recreation, said: “It's really exciting. Everyone in the city's excitement is building. It's less than a year away now and it's really fantastic to see interest and excitement build like that across the whole city”.

Jess Breach, Rachael Burford, Cllr Alan Robins, and local players celebrate Brighton Breach

“Hopefully it will grow rugby as a sport in the city and show women's rugby as a sport that's perfect for girls and women and encourage people to take up any sport.”

General sale ticket applications for Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 are available until 19 November 2024. Visit tickets.rugbyworldcup.com.