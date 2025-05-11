The sun shines on Billingshurst bowlers

By Barry Gilbert
Contributor
Published 11th May 2025, 18:46 BST
Updated 12th May 2025, 11:31 BST
Billingshurst bowlers travelled down the short distance to the home green of Storrington Bowls Club on a warm and sunny afternoon.

After some welcoming words by the home captain play began. Soon the Billingshurst players found their line and length, taking a nine-shot lead after just five ends of play.

At the halfway point this had increased to some 27 shots, good play by all players on both sides and appreciation of some excellent shots, it was lawn bowls at its best, good sportsmanship, good company, fine bowling and excellent weather.

The second half of the match seemed to just fly by as the away side ran out worthy winners by 35 shots, 80-55 the score.

Related topics:Billingshurst
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice