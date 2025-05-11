The sun shines on Billingshurst bowlers

Billingshurst bowlers travelled down the short distance to the home green of Storrington Bowls Club on a warm and sunny afternoon.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After some welcoming words by the home captain play began. Soon the Billingshurst players found their line and length, taking a nine-shot lead after just five ends of play.

At the halfway point this had increased to some 27 shots, good play by all players on both sides and appreciation of some excellent shots, it was lawn bowls at its best, good sportsmanship, good company, fine bowling and excellent weather.

The second half of the match seemed to just fly by as the away side ran out worthy winners by 35 shots, 80-55 the score.